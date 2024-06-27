Man awaits sentencing after sexually abusing two of his cousin's children

A central Victorian man who sexually abused two of his cousin's children over a "protracted" period has pleaded guilty to nine charges.
The man, who has not been named to protect the identities of his victims, pleaded guilty to the child sex offences, with some of the crimes committed while he was looking after the children.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in the County Court sitting in Bendigo to;
The court heard that on November 13, 2022 the man was at his cousin's home looking after their children while both parents were in Bendigo for a medical appointment.
Just after midday the man arrived at the house and greeted the children.
Over the course of the afternoon he sexually assaulted his first victim, a 13-year-old at the time, by repeatedly touching her inappropriately.
One of the assaults took place on the couch when he and the first victim were sitting next to each other under the same blanket.
When the parents returned home, the victim disclosed the sexual offending.
The court heard the man was left "red-faced" after being confronted by the father and was removed from the house.
The assault against the second victim, an 8-year-old at the time, took place sometime between November 2021 and November 2022 when she was watching Peppa Pig on television.
She was sitting on the couch under a blanket when the man joined her and asked whether he could touch her.
Despite being told 'no' multiple times, she eventually agreed and he touched her inappropriately.
After police were notified on November 13, 2022 an investigation was launched and a search of the man's property took place in December of that year.
Clothing and DNA samples were seized and an alleged illegal gel blaster was found.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, the parents told of how the crimes had left their children unable to sleep well, concentrate in school or maintain social connections.
The victim's mother said she felt guilty for not protecting the children and that she felt as though she was "drowning".
Defence lawyer Karin Temperley said the accused had an Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis which stunted his moral development and gave him a child-like understanding of consequences and self-awareness.
She said that given his age and his lack of prior offending, he had a good chance of rehabilitation.
Judge Amanda Chambers thanked the parents for making victim impact statements and praised both of them for taking action "straight away" after being told of the sexual offending.
Ms Chambers said both parents clearly showed "care, love and attention" for their children.
The man had his bail revoked and was taken into custody.
He will be sentenced on July 16.
