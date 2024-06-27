Man caught driving with 12 cannabis plants, Bendigo police allege

A man is heading to court after police allegedly found 12 "suspected cannabis plants" in his car on Wednesday, June 26.
The 26-year-old man was charged after a Bendigo Highway Patrol motorbike unit stopped his white Honda SUV in Kangaroo Flat.
The officers detected a strong cannabis smell coming from the car when speaking to the driver, police said.
"A search of the vehicle quickly uncovered a dozen plants, which have now been seized for destruction," police said.
The St Albans man would appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court at a later date, police said.
