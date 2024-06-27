Bendigo Advertiser
Man caught driving with 12 cannabis plants, Bendigo police allege

Updated June 27 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 2:00pm
Twelve "suspected cannabis plants" were found in a white Honda SUV in Kangaroo Flat on June 26. Picture by Victoria Police
A man is heading to court after police allegedly found 12 "suspected cannabis plants" in his car on Wednesday, June 26.

