Heroes swing through Bendigo school, ready to dole out justice

Heroes of all sorts have prowled the grounds of a Bendigo school on one wacky Wednesday.
Students and staff came dressed in their best costumes for Victory Christian College's annual dress up day, with classmates going on parade.
Among them were many Wonder Women and Spidermen, who shared the parade route with doctors, princesses and a raft of other people that students wanted to pay tribute to.
Our photographer Darren Howe was there to capture some of the fun with this set of images:
