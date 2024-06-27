Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
What's on

The best things to do in and around Bendigo these winter school holidays

Updated June 27 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electric Wonderland is back for a second year in a row. Picture by Darren Howe
Electric Wonderland is back for a second year in a row. Picture by Darren Howe

School holidays are here and there's much to do in central Victoria. Winter activations, art exhibitions, theatre shows and comedy make up this week's What's On guide to fill up your calendar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.