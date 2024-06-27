The Addy's football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GISBORNE v SANDHURST
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
It's only June and there's plenty of water still to go under the bridge in season 2024, but this has every bit the feeling of the BFNL grand final preview.
Put their records together and the Dragons (9-0, 328.9%) and Bulldogs (7-1, 233.1%) are a combined 16-1 with a percentage of 562.
The only loss either side has suffered was the 15-point defeat Sandhurst inflicted on Gisborne at the QEO in round two.
This time the game is at Gardiner Reserve where the Bulldogs are notoriously difficult to beat, but Gisborne will go into the clash without one of its top assets in the competition's premier ruckman Braidon Blake (concussion protocols).
Marquee match-up in the midfield featuring the competition's two standout on-ballers - Sandhurst's Lachlan Tardrew and Gisborne's Brad Bernacki - who could conceivably be one and two in the Michelsen Medal voting.
Comparing the pair according to Premier Data, Tardrew is averaging 40 disposals, 5.1 marks, 11.6 clearances, 5.8 tackles, 13.1 score involvements and 177.4 ranking points; Bernacki is averaging 34.8 disposals; 4.2 marks; 11.1 clearances; 4.6 tackles; 11.1 score involvements and 171.6 ranking points.
And overall, getting a gauge of how the competition's two standout sides of 2024 compare: Average disposals - Sandhurst 412, Gisborne 387. Marks - Sandhurst 110, Gisborne 106. Clearances - Gisborne 51, Sandhurst 43. Inside 50s - Sandhurst 65; Gisborne 62. Average score for - Sandhurst 151; Gisborne 129. Average score against - Sandhurst 46, Gisborne 56.
If the Dragons can become the first team for the season to win at Gardiner Reserve they will have a two game break in top spot and a mortgage on the minor premiership, but if the Bulldogs can do what no team has done yet and knock off Sandhurst the race for pole position will be very much on in earnest.
Last time: Sandhurst 13.10 (88) def Gisborne 10.13 (73).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 21; Gisborne 10.
Selection: Sandhurst.
KANGAROO FLAT v MARYBOROUGH
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
The Roos have lost their past six games, but should be back on the winner's list for the first time since round three when they host Maryborough.
Coming off back-to-back games against power sides Gisborne and Sandhurst, the Roos were well led in those tough battles by skipper Ethan Roberts, who had a combined 60 possessions and 11 clearances against the competition's two best midfields.
Maryborough's most competitive performance of the season came in round two against Kangaroo Flat when the Magpies kicked their highest score (78), while the 55-point margin was their lowest so far.
Perhaps the Magpies - who have now lost 55 on the trot - can draw on some inspiration from the Western football league's Western Rams, who last week ended what was local football's longest active losing streak of 78 games in a row.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 20.13 (133) def Maryborough 12.6 (78).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 19; Maryborough 7.
Selection: Kangaroo Flat.
CASTLEMAINE v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
With three wins on the board Castlemaine is now officially putting together its best season since 2016, which had been the last year in which the Magpies won more than two games.
After belting Maryborough by 147 points last week the result lifted the Magpies' percentage to 105.7. You've got to go all the way back to 2006 for the last time the Magpies had a percentage above 100 after 10 rounds.
Been a big past two weeks for the Magpies' Essendon VFL-listed midfielder Ryan Eyre with a combined 77 possessions, 28 marks and 12 clearances against Maryborough and Sandhurst, with his inclusion having helped to offset the absences of Kalan Huntly and Callum McConachy, who still hasn't played since round one.
At Camp Reserve would expect the Magpies to get the job done against a Bloods' side that has lost three in a row, but did beat Castlemaine by 42 points in round two for one of its two wins of the season so far.
Last time: South Bendigo 21.6 (132) def Castlemaine 14.6 (90).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 22; Castlemaine 5.
Selection: Castlemaine.
STRATHFIELDSAYE v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Another great opportunity for Golden Square to see just how far it has come since the early days of the season.
Last week the Bulldogs reversed a round one loss to Eaglehawk by beating the Hawks by 14 points in a dour tussle.
On Saturday the Bulldogs come up against another side they lost to earlier in the season when the Storm won their round two encounter by 28 points - Golden Square not helping its cause that day by kicking 5.19.
The Bulldogs have now strung together three wins on the trot to have built some momentum, with the side +173 in contested possessions, +38 in clearances and +20 in effective tackles in those three victories over the Hawks, South Bendigo and Maryborough.
The Storm head into Saturday 7-2 and in their familiar position in the top three, with Cooper Jones playing some of the best defensive 50 football in the competition.
Over the past three games Jones has combined 37 marks with 87 possessions, but Golden Square won't need any reminding of his influence after Jones had 36 possessions and 14 marks against the Bulldogs in round two.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 11.11 (77) def Golden Square 5.19 (49).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 18; Golden Square 16.
Selection: Strathfieldsaye.
LADDER: 1. Sandhurst (36), 2. Gisborne (28), 3. Strathfieldsaye (28), 4. Eaglehawk (20), 5. Golden Square (20), 6. Castlemaine (12), 7. South Bendigo (8), 8. Kangaroo Flat (8), 9. Maryborough (0).
COLBINABBIN v ELMORE
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Pair of sides coming off defeats last week, with the Grasshoppers going down to Leitchville-Gunbower by a kick and the Bloods by 129 points to North Bendigo.
Despite a 4-6 record the Grasshoppers are only percentage outside the top five, so still right in the finals hunt and should keep themselves knocking on the door of the top five with a victory at home over the bottom-placed Bloods, who haven't beaten Colbinabbin since 2011.
Last time: Colbinabbin 17.12 (114) def Elmore 6.4 (40).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 23; Elmore 4; Drawn 1.
Selection: Colbinabbin.
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER v LBU
2.15pm Saturday at Leitchville.
Look at where the two sides are positioned and it's difficult to comprehend the Cats beat the Bombers by 38 points in round one.
Fast forward to round 12 and the Cats have only won one more game and sit eighth on the ladder, while the Bombers are 6-4 and only percentage outside the top three.
The Cats have now lost five on the trot, but there were better signs last week against Heathcote in having more scoring shots than the Saints, but still leaking too many goals having given up 100 points in all five defeats in a row.
The Bombers are in much better form than the Cats and at home should turn the tables on their round one result and continue their top three push.
Last time: LBU 15.4 (94) def Leitchville-Gunbower 7.14 (56).
Since 2010: LBU 17; Leitchville-Gunbower 11.
Selection: Leitchville-Gunbower.
HEATHCOTE v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Big game for both of last year's grand finalists.
In the case of home team Heathcote, the third-placed Saints have Leitchville-Gunbower breathing down their necks and a defeat could cost them their spot in the top three.
And for the reigning premier Blues - who still haven't beaten a fellow top-five side - a loss would open the door to potentially being overtaken in fifth spot by Colbinabbin.
Both sides have certainly been up-and-down throughout the course of the season, but the time is now for both to start finding consistency - and what better way to get the ball rolling then by a win against one of their traditional rivals.
Last time: Heathcote 17.9 (111) def Mount Pleasant 11.13 (79).
Since 2010: Heathcote 14; Mount Pleasant 13; Drawn 1.
Selection: Heathcote.
WHITE HILLS v HUNTLY
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
At 9-1 it's the Demons' best record through 10 games since the year they last made the grand final in 2005.
Strong all over the ground - midfield, forward and defence - one of the Demons' great strengths this season has been their ability to run out games, and that was on full show last week when their one-point lead at three quarter-time agaisnt Mount Pleasant became a 29-point victory.
Given how well the Demons are playing it will take a big effort for the re-emerging Huntly to still be somewhere around the mark at three quarter-time to again put White Hills' endurance to the test.
Last time: White Hills 19.14 (128) def Huntly 9.8 (62).
Since 2010: White Hills 16; Huntly 12.
Selection: White Hills.
LADDER: 1. White Hills (36), 2. North Bendigo (36), 3. Heathcote (24), 4. Leitchville-Gunbower (24), 5. Mount Pleasant (16), 6. Colbinabbin (16), 7. Huntly (12), 8. LBU (8), 9. Elmore (4).
BRIDGEWATER v MAIDEN GULLY YCW
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Could Bridgewater co-coach Lachlan Sharp be the first player in country Victoria to reach 100 goals this season on Saturday?
Admittedly, he needs to kick 14 goals to reach the ton, but given he has kicked bags of 12, 13 and 20 in his past three games and is playing an Eagles side that has lost six in a row and is second-last, you certainly wouldn't rule it out.
The Mean Machine are starting to get an ominous look about them, with Sharp's 45 goals over the past three weeks coinciding with wins over Newbridge, Calivil United and Mitiamo by a combined 380 points.
Captain Josh Worsley, Grayson Brown and Bryce Franzini continue to battle hard in a tough season for the Eagles.
Last time: Bridgewater 21.14 (140) def Maiden Gully YCW 7.3 (45).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 23; Maiden Gully YCW 4.
Selection: Bridgewater.
MARONG v NEWBRIDGE
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
A big milestone day ahead at Marong when Panthers' key forward Kain Robins plays the 450th senior game of his career.
And as he showed with his 10-goal haul against Mitiamo last week, Robins is still performing to a high level, as are the Panthers, whose 167-point win over the Superoos was their fifth victory by more than 100 points this season.
Another of those triple-figure margins came against Saturday's opponent, Newbridge, in round two when the Maroons could muster just two goals.
Since then the Maroons have got themselves up into fifth position and with percentage to potentially be pivotal down the track in the fight for fifth they will be wanting to limit the damage inflicted by the flag favourites.
Last time: Marong 25.22 (172) def Newbridge 2.3 (15).
Since 2010: Marong 18; Newbridge 11.
Selection: Marong.
CALIVIL UNITED v PYRAMID HILL
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
A third win of the season for Calivil United last week with its 20-point victory over Maiden Gully YCW, but as the Demons did in round two, they again cop Pyramid Hill on the rebound after the Bulldogs lost to BL-Serpentine.
Earlier this year after the Bulldogs had lost to the Bears in round one they came out snarling the following week with a 200-point demolition of the Demons.
Would expect another strong bounceback showing from the Bulldogs as they so often do given they haven't lost back-to-back home and away games since 2021.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 33.22 (220) def Calivil United 3.2 (20).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 22; Calivil United 8.
Selection: Pyramid Hill.
BL-SERPENTINE v INGLEWOOD
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
Plenty of intrigue to see how the Bears fare without injured star forward Anthony Mellington (hamstring).
Mellington's 93 goals equates to 62 per cent of the 150 goals kicked by the Bears this season, so it's going to be a major adjustment not having the 31-year-old as a key target to kick to inside 50 and other avenues to goal will have to be found.
Inglewood - who Mellington kicked 10 goals against in round two - returns to action from the bye, but had lost its previous three games before the break to slip outside the top five.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 14.14 (98) def Inglewood 5.10 (40).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 23; Inglewood 4.
Selection: BL-Serpentine.
