NAIDOC Week lights up the calendar Advertising Feature

The Bendigo NAIDOC Week Committee celebrates First Nations cultures and peoples in Australia. Picture supplied

NAIDOC Week is just around the corner, and the Bendigo NAIDOC Week Committee (BNWC) can't wait to kick off a jam-packed calendar of events and activities.

NAIDOC Week (July 7 - 14) isn't just another event - it's the biggest celebration of First Nations cultures and peoples in Australia.



It's been lighting up the calendar since the 1930s, honoring the history, cultures, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

First Nations communities from all over the country come together to celebrate, and they're inviting everyone to join in and learn about the world's oldest continuous living culture.



This year's theme, Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud, is all about the enduring strength and pride of First Nations peoples and their unapologetic celebration of identity, connection and heritage.

This year's theme, Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud, is all about the enduring strength and pride of First Nations peoples and their unapologetic celebration of identity, connection and heritage.

The BNWC is a group of awesome volunteers who come together every year, connecting and supporting the many organisations and individuals hosting NAIDOC Week events, and putting together the BNWC brochure, which outlines all the events happening throughout the week.



Whether you're into art, music, films, or just want to get together with family, friends and community, this year's brochure has got you covered.

One standout event is Aunty Lyn Warren's Recognition of Our Elders: Past and Present at the Star Cinema. Join us for an evening of community warmth as we honor our Elders.



Their images will light up the big screen, accompanied by a live didgeridoo performance from Uncle Paul Chapman. We'll cap off the night with a screening of Wash My Soul in the River's Flow.

Brochures can be picked up from the offices of any of our proud 2024 sponsors: City of Greater Bendigo, Bendigo Health, Coliban Water, Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, Centre for Non-Violence, Anglicare, CVGT, Bendigo Community Health Services, Haven: Home Safe, Annie North Inc., Lisa Chesters MP, YSAS, Department of Community Safety and Justice, Womens Health Loddon Mallee, Aboriginal Housing Victoria and Jacinta Allen MP, with support from Bendigo & District Aboriginal Co-operative, Djaara, Phoenix FM, KLFM and Bart N Print.

