Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

'We're not getting ahead of ourselves': But Bears are building belief

By Kieran Iles
June 27 2024 - 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Ilsley was a standout for Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in last Saturday's win over second-placed Pyramid Hill on the Bulldogs' home court. File picture by Darren Howe
Hannah Ilsley was a standout for Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in last Saturday's win over second-placed Pyramid Hill on the Bulldogs' home court. File picture by Darren Howe

BEARS Lagoon-Serpentine coach Danielle O'Toole is keeping her side grounded after the Bears secured their best win in at least a decade last weekend against Pyramid Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.