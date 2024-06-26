Trish has a few stories to tell after 50 years with Powercor

Trish Slattery loves to tell a yarn, and she has plenty after 50 years working with Bendigo's Powercor team.
She told us so many good ones we could not fit them in this story, published today.
So here's a few more we recorded during out interview.
"This was [in 1974,] back in the day when men ruled everything, including what women could and couldn't wear. My first uniform was one of those blue delicatessen [uniforms] - and it was ... awful.
"You had to get the logo put on it and it took me 12 months. They kept asking why I wasn't wearing my uniform and I'd say 'oh yes, I'm still taking it up.
"The 1970s were so cool for fashion and I get this job where I have to wear this?"
"We didn't have photocopiers to start with. Jeez, I feel old.
"So before photocopiers we were like a printing company. We would type on wax paper and throw that through a Gestetner machine which had black ink running through it. That included 'recipes of the week', any of the letters we sent out, everything.
"Then we got a photocopier. It had buttons. It was electronic. It was amazing.
"We had a radio beside us, because the [electricity crew] trucks could talk to each other but not to a manager. So they'd call in to us on the radio and we'd plug them into an office phone, and relay messages backwards and forth."
"We were over where the post office is now [in Bendigo's city centre], and downstairs was the 'district' office, which we looked after, and upstairs was the 'region' office.
"We'd get the mail in from 12 districts in the morning and send stuff off to them in the night.
"We retailed power. A meter reader would put a docket in your letterbox and you would come in and pay it at the office.
"And next to us ... we would sell hot water [systems], heaters, anything electrical. And there was a woman there who would do cooking classes, as a way to try to sell you an oven."
Congratulations Trish on reaching such an amazing milestone.
Tom O'Callaghan, Senior Journalist
