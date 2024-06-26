Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Trish has a few stories to tell after 50 years with Powercor

June 26 2024 - 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trish Slattery is celebrating 50 years of work with Powercor. Picture by Darren Howe
Trish Slattery is celebrating 50 years of work with Powercor. Picture by Darren Howe

Trish Slattery loves to tell a yarn, and she has plenty after 50 years working with Bendigo's Powercor team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.