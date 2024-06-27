'Most amazing feeling': happy ending for family after 172 house inspections

After what she counted as 172 house inspections, Amanda Parker and her kids signed the lease of their new Huntly rental property on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old was crying as she collected the keys.
Little more than 24 hours later the family were almost finished moving in.
"It's all happening very fast, we've got all hands on deck and we've just got one more load, then we're settled," Ms Parker said.
"It's the most amazing feeling, it's so surreal.
"It doesn't feel like my house yet, it feels like someone else's."
As the Advertiser previously reported, the young grandmother and four of her six kids had left the Bendigo house they were living in after a family violence incident in January.
With help from the Centre for Non-Violence, they had moved between various short-term accommodation options, but with that support running out they were becoming increasingly desperate for a place of their own.
Ms Parker credits Ray White Bendigo agent Tim Annett with the fact that they are now hanging pictures.
"Yesterday when we got the keys I gave him a big hug and I just wanted to squish him, she said.
"I'm so grateful to Tim - he was the only one to really help.
"He was honest and upfront and he took the risk and said, 'Let's do it!'".
Mr Annett told the Advertiser he worked with Ms Parker to "get the income information accurate" in order to meet the agency's requirements.
This meant finding out more about the family and including additional income they had in the application under the appropriate names.
While this sort of support was something his agency was "happy to do with good prospective tenants", Mr Annett said, he acknowledged he had "a bit of a soft spot for Amanda".
"I'd met her at a heck of a lot of inspections.
"I know there were days where we had five or six and and she was at every one," he said.
When it came to the four-bedroom, two-living-area property he was eventually able to offer her, the owner had asked for it to be rented to "the best person for the house," Mr Annett said.
"That might not necessarily be the best application, it's the best person," he said.
"Amanda with her family circumstances - a couple of older kids and a couple of younger kids - needed the bigger family home."
"The owner said, 'Give us the best person that you can find,' and certainly we thought Amanda fell into that category."
According to Ms Parker, she has even got her own "zone" in the new place.
"I think these holidays will be the most chill we've ever had," she said.
While the family was celebrating their return to stable housing with great gratitude and relief, Ms Parker wanted to continue to push for others to be given that opportunity, she said.
"My big thing is 'Give someone a go,' she said "Just because they're a single parent or don't have employment, it doesn't mean they can't do it.
"Everyone deserves a chance."
And for those who are struggling, the message "You are enough", which she often wears on a windcheater, was "crucial".
"For once in my life I believe it now," Ms Parker said.
"That's the case with all these things - homelessness, addiction, even family violence stuff.
"You are enough, and if you have enough courage to believe in yourself, you can."
For now, the family of six is getting on with settling in to their new digs.
They have collected their two dogs, Wagz and Pudden, who were previously farmed out to others, and with one of Ms Parker's daughters pregnant, are planning for the arrival of a baby.
"I'm really proud of all of us," the young matriarch said. "We've been through so much.
"But this is the real gold star, it's all been worth it.
"We've got everyone home."
