One of the Spirit's biggest recruiting coups in its history as Tolo signs

THE Bendigo Spirit has pulled off one of the biggest recruiting coups in the club's history with the signing of Olympian and multiple WNBL champion Marianna Tolo.
Superstar 196cm center Tolo is a four-time WNBL champion with Canberra (2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020), with her move to Bendigo allowing the 34-year-old to link-up with her former Capitals' championship team-mate Kelsey Griffin.
"I'm excited to get to Bendigo and start a new journey under Kennedy (Kereama, coach). I've had experience being coached by him previously in the NBL1 and I look forward to working with him again," Tolo said on Wednesday.
"Additionally, I'm excited to be playing with one of my closest friends in Kelsey. She is the ultimate professional and I think we play well together.
"Finally, I'm looking forward to getting to know the Bendigo region better. I'm hoping to find some gold off the court, as well as on."
Tolo was a member of the Australian Opals team that competed at the Olympics in Rio Di Janiero in 2016 (finished fifth) and Toyko in 2021 (finished eighth), while she's also in the extended squad for next month's Paris Olympics.
As well as her Olympic Games experience and championship pedigree with Canberra, Tolo has also played in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2015, while she's joining the Spirit from Spanish team Spar Girona.
Tolo was named the Most Impressive Player in the Opals' two-game tour of Japan last weekend. Her profile on the Opals' website lists her as "one of the Opals best performed players at international level in recent years".
"Tolo has been on my radar for the past two years, so we are very excited to have finally recruited her here to Bendigo," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Having coached against Tolo internationally and coached her at NBL1 level, I can attest to her work ethic, professionalism, leadership and skills.
"Her ability to defend the rim, rebound, anchor a team defensively, block shots, set screens, rim run, finish in multiple ways and pass the ball will enhance our performance at both ends of the court.
"Tolo's international and WNBL experience will be a significant asset to our program. Reuniting her with Kelsey Griffin, a proven winning combination, will elevate our team with Tolo's leadership and winning mentality.
"Tolo has a track record of success, most recently reaching the finals with her team Spar Girona and winning four WNBL championships. We look forward to welcoming her once pre-season begins."
Along with her championships with the Capitals, Tolo's other WNBL accolades include winning the defensive player of the year in 2017 and twice being named to the All-Star Five in 2011 and 2017.
Meanwhile, the Spirit has confirmed that the pair of Ruth Davis and Mehryn Kraker who were part of last season's squad that finished sixth won't be returning to Bendigo for the 2024-25 season.
