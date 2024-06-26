Heartbreak for CMC in school footy grand final extra-time thriller

Catherine McAuley College did itself proud but ultimately fell just short 8.10 (58) to 6.10 (46) in one of the great School Sports Victoria Premier Football League grand finals.
Emmanuel College from Warrnambool were crowned champions after a back-and-forth arm wrestle that went into two five-minute periods of extra time.
"Heartbreak is the right way to describe it," CMC coach Lee Coghlan said after the match.
"The last five minutes after we hit the front felt like it went forever.
"But I'm really proud of them as they showed some grit and determination to stick in the way they did.
"Emmanuel probably had us for size, but the teamwork was excellent, and they acquitted themselves and the school excellently."
Having trailed all day, including by one straight kick at the half-time and three-quarter-time breaks, CMC drew level with seven minutes remaining.
A quick kick from a forward 50 stoppage fell in the lap of skipper Jack McMahon at the top of the goalsquare, who marked and saluted to drag his side level.
It was a courageous performance by the captain, who left the field hurt for an off-the-ball incident in the second term, only for his first impact upon return to be a massive intercept mark late in the second term.
Daniel Noden put CMC in front for the first time two minutes later when his scrappy dribbler rolled through for a behind.
CMC appeared to have weathered the final Emmanuel charge when Gus Hay took a vital intercept mark with 90 seconds to go.
But the impressive Shannon Tardrew was run down from behind just outside 50, giving Emmanuel one final chance in regulation time.
A snap from an Emmanuel small forward 20 metres out sailed wide, and we were headed for extra time.
The killer move was made early in the first period of extra time when Emmanuel, kicking against the scoring end, nailed two quick majors to open up a 12-point lead.
"The coaches weren't allowed to address the players when it went to extra time, but it seemed like the boys stayed calm," Coghlan said.
"But Emmanuel was superb in that first period of extra time, especially with how they got their hands on the footy."
CMC fought bravely in the second period of extra time, but besides a check-side effort from Oliver Morris that struck the post, they struggled to get shots on goal.
Earlier, Emmanuel got the early break through their clearance dominance to kick three of the first four.
Oliver Edmiston brought CMC back into it with classy back-to-back goals, including one from deep in the pocket while being tackled by an opponent.
CMC failed to capitalise on their territory dominance in the second term but did have some impressive highlights, including McMahon's pluck and an inspirational run-down tackle by Patrick Blake that eventually led to a Jaidi Jackson-Leahy's goal.
Jackson-Leahy was one of CMC's best.
In the third term, an impressive defensive display against the wind held Emmanuel to only a single goal.
CMC was missing their two best players in Vic Country squad members, Archer Day-Wicks and Tobie Travaglia.
