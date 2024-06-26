Trish Slattery has 'a second family' at work. She's stayed 50 years

Trish Slattery has a story that shows just how much has changed since she started work at the group now known as Powercor, 50 years ago this month.
"A customer would come in and I would have to have an ashtray on my side of the glass, and they would have one on their side of the glass," she said.
"I'd say 'G'day love, how are you?' And she'd pull out a fag and say 'good thanks, love, how are you', and they'd pay their bill. That was the norm."
Meanwhile, upstairs, the managers' status symbol of choice was the tobacco pipe.
Trish started on 10 June, 1974 in what was then the typing pool at Bendigo's State Electricity Commission headquarters.
"There were about 10 girls in the typing room, typing any documentation that had to go anywhere. It all had to go through us," Trish said.
"I'd do a delivery every morning and pick up what needed to go out. I'd do the same thing at the end of the day."
The State Electricity Commission was Victoria's second biggest employer at the time and handled everything from power bills to Bendigo's trams and even cooking classes for people buying its electrical goods.
It morphed into Powercor in 1994 as governments rethought Victoria's infrastructure.
Trish has had many roles in her 50 years of service, including administrative assistant, payrolls and customer accounts.
"What keeps me working here is you've got this large group of people who are, really, a second family," she said.
Outside of work, Trish has made her mark with multiple sport and volunteer groups.
She is a life member of the Bendigo Pioneers, a former canteen manager at Sandhurst Football Netball Club and a former statistician for the Bendigo Braves.
Trish has also been involved in some of Powercor's volunteer activities including Bendigo Easter parade and bringing imperial dragon Dai Gum Loong to life when he arrived in Australia in 2019.
"We took a lot of [Powercor] guys over to help because they had roping skills, so they tied off the whole dragon," she said.
