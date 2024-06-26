Bloods plan to 'ruffle some feathers' in second half of BFNL season

SOUTH Bendigo captain Steph Goode is adamant the Bloods are a much better outfit than their record suggests and says they are determined to prove it over the final weeks of the home and away season.
The Bloods, who sit in last position on the ladder, albeit with only eight teams participating in this year's A-grade competition compared to 10 in previous seasons, slipped to 1-7 following a three-goal loss to fourth-placed Strathfieldsaye last Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
In what was a brave effort by the Bloods, they pulled within one goal of the Storm a couple of times late in the contest, before losing 43-40.
They trailed by no more than four goals at any change of end and by only two goals at three quarter time.
It was a performance the Bloods will take plenty of heart from as they look to finish off the season with plenty of momentum and even 'ruffle a few feathers' along way.
South Bendigo has done it tough this season, after losing star goal Chloe Langley to Kangaroo Flat during the pre-season and emerging defender Maggie Burke on the eve of the season to Mount Pleasant.
The search for a new and settled goaling combination was dealt a major blow when a key to the Bloods' finals line-up from the last few seasons, Olivia Mason went down with a season-ending knee injury in the opening quarter of their round five clash against Sandhurst.
Those losses have required plenty of tinkering to the line-up by new playing coach Alicia McGlashan.
But with reinforcements having arrived mid-season in the form of new goal shooter Yolande Miller and midcourter Holly Gray, there is plenty of cause for optimism at South Bendigo, especially after giving the Storm a fright.
Goode - a mainstay of the Bloods' defence for more than 170 games - said they were determined to make their presence felt in the back half of the season.
"I don't think the scores and our ladder position reflect the team that we are," she said.
"We've got a bit of a mix of youth and experience this year, but certainly a fair bit of youth down in the attacking end.
"We will build each game, but looking at the results across each round, the race is wide open for those last two finals spots.
"I don't think we are out of it, so hopefully we can ruffle some feathers in the next six games."
Goode said the Bloods had certainly had their opportunities against the Storm, who they beat in the opening round of the season, but was confident they would learn plenty from the loss.
She said the mid-season additions of Holly Gray - the sister of the Bloods' BFNL representative Chloe - and goal shooter Miller could only bolster the line-up.
"We've been lucky to get a few mid-season recruits. They are much needed with poor Liv (Mason) going down with her ACL and MCL," Goode said.
"That was our first game with Holly (aganst the Storm) and she fitted in seamlessly and our second (game) with Yolande.
"Holly and Chloe are similar players. Looking at them on court there is a bit of pre-made connection, which is nice to have at this time of year.
"Those connections will continue to build and we'll keep training and practicing. Once this line-up settles, watch out."
The Bloods will have plenty of motivation to do well this Saturday against Castlemaine at Camp Reserve.
They will be aiming to avenge a 14-goal loss to the Magpies from earlier in round two and at the same time lift themselves from the bottom of the ladder.
A 41-27 victory stands at Castlemaine's only win for the season.
"It will be another tough game. I'm not sure what side they will have, or what they will bring, but that's been the same with most teams this year. There's been a lot of injuries and illness across the whole league," Goode said.
"We'll focus on what we want to do as a team and work from there.
"It was one that got away last time. We've been in most of the games that we've played and have really brought it to teams, it just hasn't reflected on the scoreboard."
