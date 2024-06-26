'Guilty, your Honour': Logee's killer to face Supreme Court in Bendigo

A date has been set for the plea hearing of accused Bendigo murderer James Pualic.
Pualic appeared for the first time in the Supreme Court in Melbourne on Wednesday, June 26 over the death of Analyn 'Logee' Osias.
At the directions hearing he was formally arraigned - meaning he was read the charge against him and asked to respond.
Charged with "at Kangaroo Flat on 29 October, 2023 ... murder[ing] Analyn Osias", Pualic responded: "Guilty, your Honour".
He previously pleaded guilty to the charge in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on June 12.
The court heard the 44-year-old's last known address was in Jerribong Way, Kangaroo Flat and his last job was as a delivery driver.
Pualic's barrister Claire Wong told the court the defence needed about eight weeks to seek expert reports for the case.
The prosecution asked for six weeks to file a summary of their case. However, Judicial Registrar Elizabeth Tueno said three weeks was the normal period and set the date for the filing at July 26.
Other documents to be filed include the defence's outline of plea by October 25 and an outline of sentencing submissions by the prosecution by October 29.
The hearing has been listed in the Supreme Court at Bendigo at 10.15am on November 1 and is expected to run for one day.
Pualic was remanded in custody until then.
