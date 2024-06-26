App says -2.5 but feels like -6.6. How much colder can it get this winter?

You don't need a weather app to tell you it has been cold.
But what if you're app tells you the temperature feels colder than it actually is.
On June 19, 2024 the Bendigo weather station recorded the lowest overnight minimum for the month of -3.9 degrees.
Shortly after 8am that same day, Jan from Inglewood emailed the Bendigo Advertiser to let us know just how cold it was.
"Just a tad chilly," she wrote.
"I just checked the temperature here, in Inglewood at my place ..... -2.5, feels like -6.6, according to my phone.
"So, needless to say, I'm keeping as warm as possible, starting with a cuppa and the heater."
It's good advice as June 19 was one of five days in the month when the minimum dipped into negative territory.
The previous night - June 18 - the temperature was only marginally better at -2.6.
June 10 recorded -1.3, June 22 it was -1 and June 24 -0.8.
Daytime temperatures weren't too bad, although many would argue that considering the number of layers people have had to rug up in just to step outside.
The highest temperature for June was 16.9 degrees recorded on both the 6th and 8th day of the month.
The coldest daytime maximum was 8.6 degrees on June 20, the day after the lowest overnight minimum.
While it has been cold, it hasn't been wet as rainfall continues to be scarce across the region.
With only four days left until the end of June, only 14.2mm of rain has fallen for the entire month to continue a dry autumn/winter spell.
This compares to 110mm which fell in the month of June 2023.
Surprisingly, the yearly rainfall total to date from January to June is above the average of 232.9mm.
As of June 26, 2024, the region has recorded a total of 245mm. Mind you, 171.6mm of that fell in January where the region suffered widespread flooding including the 91.8mm that fell on January 8 being the biggest single-day downpour on record for the city..
