The evolution of the events industry: A focus on the post-pandemic world

How many events do you think are held in a city each year? You may be surprised to know that annually, more than 8,000 events are held in Melbourne alone - and across Australia, tens of thousands of events are held each year.
These can include anything from festivals to shows, to conventions, and even some major community celebrations - just make sure to remember to ask the conference organiser to buy lanyards.
Events are a major part of a city's vibe and culture. Places like Melbourne and Sydney are world-renowned for their events schedules - they wouldn't be if they didn't have the events to back up those credentials. It's hard to believe a city without an AFL Grand Final or a State of Origin match.
In today's post-pandemic world, events are having the change with the times. How can event organisers adapt?
After all, the world has changed - while it's not necessarily obvious to all, understanding how it has changed and what we can learn from those lessons is essential for the next generation of
The pandemic had major impacts on the way that event organisers were able to run events.
Consider, for example, the shock images of the Australian Grand Prix being cancelled, mere days before it was scheduled to run in March 2020. While the pandemic has been and gone, its effects still linger on the events industry more broadly.
In many places, attitudes have changed - some people are less willing to go to physical events to protect their health and well-being. Others prefer to engage in events that allow for online participation.
As we've seen with the recent flu and cold viruses spreading amongst the community, people are still getting sick - and as a result, attendance at physical events is impacted more frequently.
How can organisers begin to address the needs of these different participant groups? After all, simply cancelling an event and no longer holding it is not an ideal situation.
As we've seen with entertainment events such as E3, and music festivals such as Grooving the Moo traditional events that require people to travel to distant locations for conferences are not as viable as they used to be. Are there alternative models that could work in today's illness-ridden, attendance-wary world?
Here's a stark and somewhat disappointing truth. People's attitudes have changed towards events. Much like cinema, people are less interested in travelling to events, unless they have a specific niche or interest that cannot be filled by an online equivalent.
As a result, you end up in this befuddling situation - where indoor events, such as cinema sales, are at record lows, while outdoor events, such as football games, are experiencing a resurgence in attendance.
Overall, we can see it in terms of attendance at things like the cinema, the theatre, and other social events in the past few years, with data showing that cinema attendance, in particular, is as much as 10% lower than pre-pandemic levels.
While there was a decline and a cancellation of events throughout 2020 through to 2022 that can explain the issues in that time, in the years after, we've seen that events such as music festivals have struggled in a broader changing environment.
This attitude change doesn't appear to be easing up - it may be a permanent impact of the pandemic.
Some domestic events are still thriving. Pop culture events such as Supernova, Comic-Con, and PAX are still thriving in a market where other industries are struggling to survive.
What could be the reason for that? Why are these particular events much more intriguing and appealing than others?
Perhaps one of the successes that can be seen in pop culture events, rather than other traditional events is their ability to create unique experiences for all.
One of the key themes that are highlighted in the legendary sci-fi series Star Trek is the notion that there is infinite diversity in infinite combinations, the idea that all are welcome regardless of their race, colour, or religion and that you will be respected and appreciated for what you bring to the table.
Pop culture events, by design, have a much more visceral appeal to them. They allow for a level of positive expression that simply isn't possible in traditional conferences or exhibitions.
This unique quality is perhaps why pop-culture events have still retained their immense popularity, even as other events struggle post-pandemic.
That's not to say events like a homeowners expo or a small careers fair are not inclusive by any means, more so the fact that these events don't strike out as something that engages with broad audiences.
For example, attendees at a shareholder convention may simply find it more beneficial to sign up for company webinars, rather than attend large public forums. The same can be said for teacher conventions, science expos, and more.
As a result of these changes, organisers need to look at new and innovative ways to hold events - a large-scale, in-person event is no longer enough. Ultimately, it's all about striking a balance between what's possible digitally, versus what's possible remotely.
Finally, it's important to remember that we are in a brave new world of post-pandemic event creation. Some of the things that were there before the pandemic may not come back, and that isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Sometimes events get cancelled, reshuffled, or reimagined, and event organisers can learn a lot from these changes.
Consider, for example, the idea of the White Night arts events that used to happen in Melbourne throughout the 2010s. After several years, they were reimagined as a new series of night-time artistic events to reinvigorate interest.
The modern events are located across regional and metropolitan Victoria, promoting the arts in a way that hubs like Ballarat would have seldom seen in the past.
For events, post-pandemic reimaginations of current events hold immense promise and potential. As events throughout Australia continue to reimagine themselves, it's exciting to consider just what's possible in this brave new world of post-pandemic events.
