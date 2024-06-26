Friday night netball gets thumbs up from rival BFNL coaches

MORE standalone Friday night netball games could be an option for the BFNL after the coaches of both teams in last week's blockbuster between Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat gave the concept a tick of approval.
Played in chilly conditions at the QEO last Friday, but in front of a much bigger crowd than for a normal home and away match, Sandhurst defeated Kangaroo Flat by five-goals in their usual high-calibre contest.
The round 10 clash was moved to the Friday night to give the eight Bendigo Strikers VNL players involved - four each from the Dragons and Roos - adequate recovery time ahead of their respective championship and 23-and-under home clashes against the Western Warriors on Sunday.
The Strikers had also played on the Wednesday in the lead-up to Friday night's BFNL clash.
Sandhurst's Tamara Gilchrist and Kangaroo Flat's Jayden Cowling said they would both be willing to give the concept another crack, particularly early in the season when the weather was more agreeable.
"I would love to think that this is part of the future," Gilchrist said.
"Talking to a couple of the players and Jayden, we were only forced to do it this week with the Strikers VNL girls and trying to manage their load.
"We love that those players are a part of our league, so we should try and look after them, so that our league is filled with strong players.
"We'd love to have this as an option going forward to next year.
"It will give the players more flexibility and a chance to manage their bodies.
"And it will give both VNL and their local footy-netball clubs the same love.
"I thought it was a great initiative - and there was a great crowd."
Gilchrist's sentiments were echoed by Cowling, who was doubly keen to ensure player loads were managed in his dual roles as coach of Kangaroo Flat and the Strikers 23-and-under team.
"I thought it was fantastic," he said.
"I was talking to Tam (Gilchrist) before the game and I said that I thought the league could do this more often to showcase some of our great talent.
"It was great to see a mixture of clubs out there watching tonight ... Eaglehawk, White Hills, Castlemaine ... coming to watch a great showcase of netball.
"The league could definitely take a look at it next year. It was basically a finals crowd.
"It's great for Bendigo netball now that we have that VNL licence. We can give people another opportunity to see these great players in action."
A magnificent spectacle of netball was unfortunately marred by an ankle injury to Sandhurst and Strikers skipper Meg Williams in the final quarter.
The Dragons' victory saw them leapfrog the Roos into top spot on the ladder ahead of another blockbuster this Saturday against third-placed Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve.
Sandhurst leads the competition with seven wins from eight games, ahead of Kangaroo Flat (six wins from eight games) and Gisborne (six wins from seven games).
Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk (four wins from eight games) round out the top five.
Round 11 games: Gisborne v Sandhurst; Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square; Castlemaine v South Bendigo; Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat byes.
