Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

'I loved every second of it': Hayes relishes VNL debut for Strikers

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 9 2024 - 1:54pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cayde Hayes was all smiles when making her VNL debut for the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-under team last week against the Boroondara Express.
Cayde Hayes was all smiles when making her VNL debut for the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-under team last week against the Boroondara Express.

ELMORE'S Cayde Hayes admits she is still on a high, a week after her stunning Victorian Netball League debut for the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-under team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.