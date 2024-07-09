'I loved every second of it': Hayes relishes VNL debut for Strikers

ELMORE'S Cayde Hayes admits she is still on a high, a week after her stunning Victorian Netball League debut for the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-under team.
The 20-year-old midcourter, a member of the Strikers' development squad this season, learned of her call-up on the eve of the club's round 20 clash against Boroondara Express last Wednesday.
It's a moment she did not see coming.
"Jayden (23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling) gave me a call Tuesday afternoon. I missed it at first, so I had to call him back," she said.
"I was very excited. I did wonder why he was calling.
"I loved every second of it. It was such a good opportunity and I'd do it again anytime.
"The girls were lovely - I felt really comfortable around them.
"I've worked hard all season, so I was glad to be given a chance to show them what I've got.
"I didn't know what it was like (to play VNL) before, but now I can't stop thinking about it."
If her debut was some sort of audition for an elevation from the Strikers development squad she was a part of this season to becoming a permanent member of the 23-and-under team next year, Hayes, who spent the second half of the game against the highly-rated Express at wing attack, passed with flying colours.
Cowling was quick to identify her as arguably the Strikers' most influential player on court in her two quarters.
Hayes, who has previously represented the North Central at State Titles and in academy teams, as well as the HDFNL, was quick to adjust to the tempo of VNL netball.
"It was definitely a lot faster-paced than I was used to, but I don't think I struggled too much," she said.
The transition, according to Hayes, was made easier by her involvement this season in the Strikers development squad, coached by Jody Richards.
"It's been a great thing for my netball and especially my fitness," she said.
"The extra training and ball sessions, and working with players I haven't worked with before, has been nice.
"It's a different style of play to Elmore. It's been nice to learn both."
The clash against the Express was Hayes' first with Cowling as coach.
She spoke positively about the experience.
"He's a really good coach and gives you lots of feedback," she said.
"You can tell he loves it (coaching VNL).
"He's just happy to have you as part of the team."
Hayes, a key member of the Bloods' 2022 premiership-winning line-up and the 2023 team that dominated the competition before a premature finals exit, felt the 2024 version, jointly coached by Allira Holmes and Gabe Richards, was building just as nicely for a strong finals push.
"We had four weeks without Gabe and that showed we can win without her and I think teams realise that," she said.
"But we do love having her back."
The Bloods moved one spot up the ladder into third following Saturday's dramatic win over Leitchville-Gunbower.
The match at Elmore was called off at three-quarter time after it was discovered the Bombers had submitted an incorrect name on the scoresheet.
The Bloods were well on their way to a big win, leading by 22 goals when the game was stopped.
Unfortunately for the Bloods, they received no percentage from the game, but the four points were enough to climb above the Bombers and stay on level terms with second-placed Colbinabbin on nine wins.
It has set the scene for an intriguing final five rounds and an equally-absorbing finals series ahead.
Hayes welcomed a strengthening of the competition in 2024, with Leitchville-Gunbower, in particular, emerging as a genuine threat to last year's top-three of White Hills, Colbinabbin and Elmore, and fifth-placed Heathcote also vastly improved.
"It's great to see the Heathcote league reaching a higher standard with its netball," she said.
"It's a bonus for us.
"I'd like to think we can win it again. We'll at least give it a good shot."
A big week of netball for Hayes was capped by getting the opportunity to play alongside younger sister Scout for the first time in A-grade.
As Cayde did back years ago under then Bloods coach Sue Borserio, Scout made her A-grade debut at 14 years of age.
It was an occasion for the sisters to savour.
"I think she was on for 10 minutes, when Abbey (Hromenko) came off. I made the switch into goal attack and she came on at wing attack," Hayes said.
"She was good.
"She's a bit taller than me - she got the good genes, so I'm a bit jealous."
