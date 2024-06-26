Bendigo cyclist Courtney Sherwell claims thrilling National Title victory

Bendigo has a new national champion to celebrate in cyclist Courtney Sherwell, who claimed her second Australian title in as many months on the weekend.
The Bendigo and District Cycling Club rider snatched the Devils-Cardigan Elite Women's Australian Gravel Championships in Derby, Tasmania, in a thrilling finish over 2023 winner Justine Burrow.
It comes after Sherwell won the Elite Women's Marathon Mountain Bike Championships in May.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser following her ride, Sherwell said she is in career-best form.
"I had some good results in the USA earlier this year, which made me believe I'm riding the best I ever have, so it's a really good feeling that all the hard work is paying off with results," Sherwell said.
"I think the Gravel National Title is the biggest victory of my career so far, but the mountain bike one was also great to get as I really wanted it.
"I've been dedicating all my time and energy to gravel riding, and I've just come back from the USA, riding plenty of big gravel races, so getting the national title is amazing."
The top step of the podium didn't come easy for Sherwell, who had to reel back a sizeable buffer Burrow opened up when she attacked on the final climb.
"Justine is a phenomenal climber and was hard to stay with when the road went up, but I felt pretty good being able to hang with her as long as I did," Sherwell said.
"It took until the last climb of the day for her to get a gap on me, and I thought the title was done there and then with 30km to go, so I was in solo time trial mode for 15km until I hitched onto another rider coming past.
"Once I got a glimpse of her, I knew the title was back up for grabs, so it was a crazy hard and fast race."
Sherwell's sprint wasn't perfect as she came into the final corner in too high a gear and in a tricky position.
Despite tiring legs, Sherwell's lunge to the line with her friends screaming right beside was enough to get the job done.
Her next big target is the UCI Gravel World Championships held in Belgium in October.
Sherwell will be sporting the Green and Gold jersey all national title holders get to wear.
"I'm so excited to ride every day in my national colours," Sherwell said.
"To think each day I'm on my bike, I've got my country's colours on my back is pretty cool.
"I'm still having to pinch myself, but once that kit rocks up on my front door, it will probably sink in."
In the men's race, Bendigo's Connor Sens couldn't replicate his winning ride from last year after an early crash was followed by a puncture.
