Alleged serial offender convicted of spitting assault on custody officer

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 26 2024 - 8:26am, first published 8:25am
The accused, when he was known as James Calleja, when he was in court back in 2016. File picture.
A man who was once jailed for shooting a kangaroo in the head with a crossbow was convicted in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday on charges relating to his aggressive behaviour in custody.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

