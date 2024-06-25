Keyboard warriors called out on footy gossip

The Bendigo footy league has said enough is enough on mistruths being spread by keyboard warriors around the future of some clubs.
League chair Carol McKinstry has said the constant speculation was unfair to the people who give up their time to run clubs.
Adam Bourke looks into what prompted the league to call-out the rampant rumour mill.
While we're on footy, Catherine McAuley College will chase its first School Sports Victoria Football Premier League premiership in five years today. We'll be cheering them on.
The fact that the Center for Non-Violence is being "overwhelmed" by the demand speaks to a crisis that has been growing for more than a decade
"(We would have got) maybe 600 call outs a year, now we are pushing 5000 in this region so that alone tells a story," CNV chief executive officer Margaret Augerinos told Ben Loughran. Find out what is driving the surge.
And for a bit of light relief, check out this story about crop circles (it's not what you think)!
Have a great Wednesday.
Juanita Greville, Editor
