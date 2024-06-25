'We walk so you can talk': group of mates to walk 600km in 12 days

A group of mates united by the loss of one of their own are preparing to walk 600km to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.
In 2016, Tim McKern's close friend known as Turtle took his own life, which he said inspired him to walk 160km from Bendigo to Melbourne in 2021.
"Turtle was always the life of the party," he said.
"That always seems to be the way; the ones that are fighting the biggest battles are the ones that are making everyone else around them the most happy.
"Unfortunately he lost his battle in December 2016 but we wanted to do something for him ... we can help one person, then that's worth it for us."
Mr McKern and four mates walked from Bendigo to Melbourne and raised $70,000 for Suicide Prevention Awareness Network and Let's Chat - Mental Health Awareness.
Three years on, Mr McKern, Wallace Collins and Nathan Ryan are striving to go even bigger, aiming to walk from Bendigo to Canberra in 12 days on October 7.
"[The support last time] was pretty amazing, so we're looking to hopefully get that sort of same support again and do what we can and get people talking," Mr McKern said.
No stranger to physical fundraisers, Mr Ryan said the pain the body would feel walking for more than 100 hours was easier to deal with when you knew you were making a difference.
"The walking is the easy part, it's the translation of the walking into making a change," he said.
"Once you get involved, you tend to find that it is hard at the time, but you would do it again if you could raise the money again and you can make the change.
"Once you start walking, you're like, 'we're going to get it done regardless', but there's people out there that unfortunately don't win that battle."
A few blisters on their feet would be worth it if they could get more people to open up about their mental health challenges, Mr Ryan said.
The walkers were aiming to raise $100,000 which would go to Lifeline Loddon Mallee and Let's Chat Park.
Lifeline volunteers take more than one million phone calls every year from people seeking mental health support.
Deaths by suicide increased by 35 in Victoria in 2023, a 4.6 per cent increase on 2022.
Along the journey, the men would aim to stop in to small country towns to share their campaign.
Mr McKern said they would walk, so others could talk.
For help contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.