City to swell with interstate, international visitors for dairy event

About 1000 interstate and international visitors are expected in Bendigo next week for a three-day event which showcases the Holstein cattle breed.
The Victorian Winter Fair is an annual dairy industry event with a strong youth focus and was the first in Australia to provide championship ribbons for Red Holsteins.
Event organiser Clare Modra said while Holstein was the most popular breed of dairy cattle, it was felt the Red Holstein should be given its dues.
"The Red Holstein is not a separate breed," Ms Modra said.
"It's just a gene mutation that gives it the separate red colour.
"There's been more and more interest in the Red Holstein and the quality of the breeding is getting a lot better which is why we decided to award the ribbons for the red."
About 225 cattle have been entered into this year's show which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The event was started in 2014 to provide an opportunity for autumn-calving cows to be showcased at their best.
Event organiser Clare Modra said the organising committee had not expected the event to grow as it had done.
"But it seems to have cemented itself in the Holstein calendar so it will be around for a few years yet," she said.
Highlights in those 10 years include the Australian pedigree sales in the first two years and the judges that have presided over the event, including the first female lead judge at last year's show - Molly Sloan from Wisconsin in the United States.
Ms Modra said the fair had always had a youth emphasis.
"Our aim is to encourage the youth and to keep them interested because if we don't there won't be a future for our industry," she said.
"Our kids and a lot of other exhibitors were just tiny little kids when it started, and now they're young adults. Watching all the youth grow and develop has been great."
This year's event will be held from Tuesday, July 2 to Thursday, July 4 at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre.
A tweak to the program will see the junior handler classes moved to the Tuesday, alongside the junior judging competition. The judge is Lachlan Fry, from Brunswick Junction, WA, who Ms Modra said was one of the best in the business.
Mr Fry has judged multiple breeds in every state in Australia, including at International Dairy Week and Royal Shows.
Mr Fry was the associate judge at the 2015 Victorian Winter Fair and said he was honoured to be given the opportunity to be this year's lead judge. The associate judge is Courtney Afford, from Woods Point, SA.
- with Stock and Land
