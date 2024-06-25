Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Coach Lee Coghlan confident CMC will be crowned Premier League champions

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated June 25 2024 - 5:21pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CMC's squad has high hopes ahead of Wednesday's SSV Premier League grand final. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
CMC's squad has high hopes ahead of Wednesday's SSV Premier League grand final. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Catherine McAuley College will chase its first School Sports Victoria Football Premier League premiership in five years when it tackles Warrnambool's Emmanuel College in Wednesday's grand final in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.