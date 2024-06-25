Footy, family and fun with the Bendigo FIDA Suns

Watch the Bendigo Suns play and you can't help but smile and get that warm and fuzzy feeling inside.
The Football Integration Development Association club serves as a reminder to what community sport should be about - fun, friendship and family.
The Suns hosted Kyneton and Rupertswood's FIDA teams for carnival day at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
There were plenty of highlights, but none better than Bendigo Suns' forward Jesse Martin's goal and celebrations.
Playing against Rupertswood, Martin pounced on a loose ball deep in the forward pocket, charged towards goal and from an angle snapped the ball through the big sticks.
Martin punched the air with delight, collected some high-fives from team-mates and proceeded to sprint over to the opposite forward pocket where he picked up a pet pooch and gave it a kiss.
"Everybody had a blast,'' Bendigo Suns team manager Alkira Grazules said.
"It's such a great experience to have the Bendigo Suns, Kyneton and Rupertswood come together and share the day as a community.
"FIDA teams are one big community. Everyone is really supportive of each other and we're one big family. It gives everybody an opportunity.
"We welcome a variety of people with all different abilities and it gives everyone a safe space to not alone get active and be physical, but also to have some fun and give it a red hot crack."
The Suns have a squad of 28 players, aged 14 through to 60 and a mix of males and females who come together under the watchful eye of coach Brodie Biggs.
The Suns preparation this season has been aided by the support of local footy clubs and the Human Mechanics gym.
Pyramid Hill and Sandhurst have joined in training sessions already this season, while Huntly will train with the Suns in the next few weeks.
Last week the players had a special training session at Human Mechanics.
"We really appreciate our community partnerships,'' Grazules said.
"We were really lucky to have a training session at Human Mechanics. They ran a cardio session for 25 players and they had a great time.
"Having local footy clubs help us out has been wonderful as well. The players absolutely love it. It can get quite competitive on training nights when they're there. They adore having the players come to training and then we had some Sandhurst players come and watch us on Sunday, which was great support."
The Suns have had four carnival days this season and number five will be held in Kyneton next month before grand final day in Sunbury in August.
On Saturday, July 13 the Suns will host the Mazenod Panthers in a special stand-alone game at Harry Trott Oval.
The game will start at the completion of the BFNL match between South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat.
"To get the chance to play after a Bendigo senior game is something we don't usually get the chance to do, so everyone is very excited,'' Grazules said.
"South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat players have been invited to hang around and watch our game and we'd love to see as many people from around Bendigo come out and support the team as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.