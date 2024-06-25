Enough is enough: BFNL's bid to stop damaging rumours and speculation

The Bendigo Football Netball League has moved to dispel what it describes as damaging rumours and speculation being spread about the future of its clubs.
Speculation about the futures of Maryborough, Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat in the Bendigo league intensified, largely on social media, over the weekend.
BFNL chair Carol McKinstry said the mistruths being spread by keyboard warriors and some members of the media were disappointing and had the potential to hinder the relationships and hard work of clubs and volunteers.
"Poor Gisborne president John Wood is being constantly hounded by people suggesting they're moving to Ballarat,'' McKinstry said.
"His reply is categorically 'no'. If they had a change of mind we'd be the first to know. Gisborne is very happy in our league.
"People have totally misinterpreted what (Kangaroo Flat president) Leigh Bailey and his committee are doing. That's not about leaving our league (to play in the Heathcote District FNL).
"Talk about us as a board helping Maryborough and Castlemaine, well we extend the same sort of support to all clubs in our league.
"Maryborough continues to work through its situation and we'll continue to support the club as much as we can."
So disgusted with the spread of speculation about its clubs, the BFNL released the following public statement on Tuesday:
"It has come to our attention that there are circulating rumours regarding the future of club affiliation within the Bendigo Football Netball League,'' the statement said.
"The BFNL would like to take this opportunity to clarify and dispel any misconceptions currently circulating regarding the affiliation status of any current BFNL clubs for season 2025.
"Acknowledging the Maryborough Football Netball Club are currently undertaking a transparent, robust, and consultative sustainability review of the club, any other current affiliation speculation regarding BFNL clubs is ill-informed, disappointing, and seems derived from opinion or presumption across a range of media platforms, including social media.
"Whilst the BFNL acknowledge some uncertainty remains regarding the ongoing MFNC member engagement process, it is important to note that dependant on the outcome and recommendations, 2025 affiliation with the BFNL remains a feasible option. The BFNL remain fully committed to support the MFNC regardless of the outcome of their member engagement process.
"The BFNL prioritise accuracy in all our communications and felt the importance of addressing and dismissing all current speculation promptly to maintain trust within our community.
"The BFNL will continue to support all clubs and are committed to providing clear and reliable information to the football and netball community across our region as deemed appropriate."
McKinstry said the constant speculation was unfair to the people who give up their time to run clubs.
"These people are volunteers. The BFNL board are volunteers, the club presidents and committee members are volunteers and I think people forget that,'' McKinstry said.
"If these people (who spread rumours) want to do something positive they can trot along to their local football/netball club and offer to roll up their sleeves and contribute.
"Having community support behind clubs and volunteers means so much to them.
"These club presidents and committees are under so much pressure sometimes and we need to think about their wellbeing."
McKinstry said the BFNL board continued to work hard to retain and attract clubs to the league.
"We're working behind the scenes, but there is sensitivity around what we're doing,'' McKinstry said.
"We've been open with our strategic plan and we've always said we want a 10-club league and we haven't been sitting on our hands. We've been talking to other clubs, but those clubs are not going to make snap decisions. They have to work through their processes and some of those processes are sensitive, so we're not going to share that with all and sundry and put in jeopardy that good work."
