Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Enough is enough: BFNL's bid to stop damaging rumours and speculation

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated June 25 2024 - 1:20pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough's future in the BFNL remains a constant source of speculation across central Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe
Maryborough's future in the BFNL remains a constant source of speculation across central Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe

The Bendigo Football Netball League has moved to dispel what it describes as damaging rumours and speculation being spread about the future of its clubs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.