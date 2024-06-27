Unique design for living privately in Strathdale

Originally created in 1975, this home has since been renovated and very well maintained.
Cleverly sitting sideways on the long block, the the home is tucked behind a hedge, trees and other features of the established garden.
The double garage with a remote door is at the front with a short paved driveway leading to it.
The main entry of the home is along the side, just past the large separate sunken lounge area.
There's further living space with an open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen looks modern and it's quite well appointed with stainless Blanco cooking appliances, a dishwasher and glass splash backs.
The home also has four bedrooms plus a study. The main bedroom is accessed from the front lounge, and so is an ensuite with a shower, a vanity and a toilet, which means guests could use it without having to enter the bedroom.
The other bathroom area is tucked away between bedrooms two and three. There's a walk-in shower, a bath tub, a vanity, and a separate toilet.
The home also has a separate laundry accessed from alongside the kitchen.
Towards the rear there's a split-level deck and paved courtyard for outdoor entertaining. There's also a novel water feature, and more of the established garden which includes seasonal vines for summer shade.
