That's a 'no' to starting a LGBTIQA+ advisory committee, council says

Bendigo's council has knocked back a push for a dedicated LGBTIQA+ advisory group that would give direct feedback on the ideas and policies it is working on.
It comes despite 18 petitioners calling for the formation of the group.
The decision was opposed by two City of Greater Bendigo councillors when it went to a vote on Monday, June 24.
Cr Jen Alden thought a dedicated committee would have been a nice way to help the council overhaul its discussions with the LGBTIQA+ community.
"I cannot support the decision to not support an advisory committee," she said.
Cr Julie Sloan said regional people identifying as LGBTIQA+ faced higher rates of discrimination.
She said an advisory committee to council was a vital next step in all the positive work the City of Greater Bendigo had been doing in recent years.
The council needed direct input and guidance on its ideas and projects, she said.
Cr Margaret O'Rourke thanked the petitioners but said the council was already rethinking the way LGBTIQA+ people gave advice on policies, through a 2023 inclusion action plan.
It had also been working on recruitment processes for city committees, she said.
"I think it's really important that members of our LGBTIQA+ community are able to go onto many committees, and I believe the inclusion plan ... is absolutely the best way for us to get outcomes for the community," Cr O'Rourke said.
She said the council was not ruling out talks about an advisory committee at any point in the future, especially post 2025, when the current inclusion plan expired.
Council officers previously said the current plan was shaped by "extensive" consultations in 2023, and demonstrated "the city's ongoing commitment to LGBTIQA+ equity and inclusion".
