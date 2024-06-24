Police search for missing 23-year-old Harriet, last seen in Kyneton

Police are appealing for information regarding missing woman Harriet, last seen in the early hours of June 24 in Kyneton.
The 23-year-old was last seen on Mollison Street at around 7:15am but it is unknown what she was wearing.
She has been described as Caucasian in appearance, standing at approximately 175cms with a medium build and long black hair and a pale complexion.
Police believe that she may be travelling in a White 2013 Toyota Corolla Sedan bearing the registration: MCA ODA.
Harriet is known to frequent the Gisborne, Kyneton, Malmsbury, Bendigo and Reservoir areas.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her disappearance being out of character.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Kyneton Uniform on (03) 5421 2900.
