Police still hunting man believed to be involved in armed robbery

Echuca police are still hunting for a man allegedly involved in an attempted armed robbery at a petrol station a month ago.
Detectives from the Campaspe Crime Investigation Unit believe the alleged male suspect entered a petrol station with a knife on Ogilvie Avenue about 5.45am on 23 May.
Investigators were told the man allegedly threatened the shop attendant and demanded money before fleeing the scene empty handed.
No one was physically injured in the allegedly attempted armed robbery.
Police say the man they are searching for is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, aged in his mid to late teens, of medium build and approximately 160cm tall.
The male was seen wearing a grey and black speckled hooded jumper, black tracksuit pants and black shoes.
Investigators have released CCTV and images of a male they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
