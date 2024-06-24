WATCH: Highlights and the best performers from BFNL round 10

Round 10 of the Bendigo Football Netball League provided plenty of highlights.
Check out the best performed individuals of the round below and watch some of the best highlights of the weekend.
RANKING POINTS
Michael Hartley (Cm) 216
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 198
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 183
Coby Perry (Mb) 177
Matt Harvey (SS) 177
Joel Mullen (Eh) 175
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 166
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 164
Cooper Jones (SS) 163
Brody Haddow (SB) 160
DISPOSALS
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 51
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 44
Coby Perry (Mb) 44
Alex Brown (Mb) 43
Matt Harvey (SS) 40
Brody Haddow (SB) 35
Ethan Roberts (KF) 34
Lachlan Hood (Sh) 33
Lachlan Gill (SS) 33
Charlie Langford (Eh) 32
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 25
Macey Eaton (GS) 24
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 22
Coby Perry(Mb) 18
Billy Evans (Eh) 17
Cooper Smith (Sh) 16
Lachlan Hood (Sh) 16
Matt Harvey (SS) 15
Jordan Rosengren (GS) 14
Kai Daniels (GS) 14
MARKS
Michael Hartley (Cm) 17
Charlie Langford (Eh) 13
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 12
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 11
Isaiah Miller (SB) 11
Cooper Jones (SS) 11
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 10
Coby Perry (Mb) 10
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 10
Brody Haddow (SB) 10
INTERCEPT MARKS
Charlie Langford (Eh) 6
Jon Coe (GS) 6
Cooper Jones (SS) 6
Liam Wilkinson (Cm) 5
Dylan Hanley (Eh) 5
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 4
Darby Semmens (Cm) 4
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 4
Liam Ireland (Sh) 4
Brodie Byrne (Cm) 3
CLEARANCES
Macey Eaton (GS) 18
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 16
Kai Daniels (GS) 11
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 10
Coby Perry (Mb) 10
Matt Harvey (SS) 10
Joel Mullen (Eh) 9
Brody Haddow (SB) 9
Billy Evans (Eh) 8
Anthony Zimmerman (SB) 7
CENTRE CLEARANCES
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 7
Matthew Filo (Cm) 4
Jack Lefroy (KF) 4
Coby Perry (Mb) 4
Brody Haddow (SB) 4
Caleb Sheahan (SS) 4
Joel Swatton (Mb) 3
Lachlan Hood (Sh) 3
Matt Harvey (SS) 3
Lloyd Butcher (Cm) 2
TACKLES
Seb Collins (Mb) 15
Tom Strauch (GS) 10
Joel Mullen (Eh) 9
Ben McConachy (Cm) 7
Jordan Rosengren (GS) 7
Ricky Monti (GS) 7
Aidan Medlyn (Mb) 7
Joel Swatton (Mb) 7
Zac Grieve (SS) 7
Lloyd Butcher (Cm) 6
GOAL ASSISTS
Michael Hartley (Cm) 6
Ben McConachy (Cm) 5
Ricky Monti (GS) 5
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 4
James Coghlan (Sh) 3
Lachlan Hood (Sh) 3
Oscar Perez (Sh) 3
Lachlan Gill (SS) 3
Malik Gordon (SS) 3
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 2
INSIDE 50s
Ricky Monti (GS) 10
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 9
Clayton Holmes (Eh) 9
Caleb Ernst (SS) 8
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 7
Billy Evans (Eh) 7
Joel Mullen (Eh) 7
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 7
Lachlan Hood (Sh)7
Oscar Perez (Sh) 7
GROUND BALL GETS
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 17
Cooper Smith (Sh) 15
Macey Eaton (GS) 12
Lachlan Hood (Sh) 12
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 11
Coby Perry (Mb) 11
Brody Haddow (SB) 11
Matt Harvey (SS) 11
Billy Evans (Eh) 10
Lachlan Dalziel (KF) 10
