Denied: pony farmers' home dream bucked on Bendigo's outskirts

Pony farmers have been told they cannot build a house on their land by a divided Bendigo council.
The family failed to show their home would support "genuinely viable agricultural use" needing a continuous presence.
Councillors knocked back the four bedroom house at 47 Hunt Road, Lockwood South in a narrow vote on Monday, June 24.
Here's where the home would rise:
No nearby residents objected to the idea.
Council officers did. They raised a number of concerns including the risk of good farmland being lost.
"It should also be noted that the Farming Zone has been facing increasing pressures in more recent years for subdivision and residential development, primarily for rural lifestyle opportunities rather than for farming purposes," they said ahead of the vote.
That did not stop multiple councillors going in to bat for a home on the 28 hectare site.
Cr Vaughan Williams said a house would help a family care for the animals currently on site, as well as the land itself.
"Look, we must consider that this land has already been subdivided," he said.
"Adding a dwelling will not further fragment agricultural land."
Cr Jen Alden said the council could impose planning conditions governing land management and horse husbandry infrastructure.
She said the people who would live on site wanted to care for the foals that could be born there.
"We need to acknowledge that these small-scale endeavours that get put to us are the new face of farming," she said.
But Cr Margaret O'Rourke said the family had "made really no attempt" to show the land would genuinely be used for true agricultural use.
She was not convinced people needed a home just because three ponies might be there.
Neither was Cr David Fagg.
"We need to be convinced that the agricultural purpose proposed is a serious one, and that a dwelling is seriously needed for that purpose," he said.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf used her casting vote to knock the house plan back.
Councillors Matthew Evans and Rodd Fyffe were absent and did not vote.
