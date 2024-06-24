Young guns White and Cail score crucial goals in League One Women

The CV League One Women championship remains a race in three after the top teams survived sub-par performances at the weekend.
Spring Gully, Shepparton United and Strathfieldsaye Colts United weren't at their best, but still managed to all collect the three points.
That trio now has a big gap on the rest of the pack, with Tatura clinging onto fourth spot just ahead of La Trobe University and FC Eaglehawk.
Spring Gully extended their championship season winning streak to eight matches when it defeated La Trobe Uni 3-1.
Reds' 14-year-old Maddie White scored a brace - her third in as many games - and Ally Van Dalen chipped the Eagles' keeper for a fine goal to ensure Gully collected all three points.
Chloe Lamb scored La Trobe's goal from the penalty spot.
"We weren't as clinical as last week, that's for certain,'' Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"We dominated the game, I think they had two shots for the game. We had plenty of chances, but you've got to put the ball in the net.
"It was a good performance, it's just we were wasteful."
The Reds remain three points clear of Shepparton United in second place and six points clear of third-placed Colts.
Colts' co-coach Rebecca Berry was relieved her side got over the line against a plucky Tatura.
Maddie Ridsdale's first-half goal for Colts was cancelled out before the break by Tatura's Tara Ambrosini.
It took a fine goal from young gun Zoe Cail in the second-half for Colts to seal victory.
"We had a comfortable win over Tatura earlier in the year, but they were a much better team this time around,'' Berry said.
"It was a close game and, thankfully, we did enough to win."
Berry led Colts to the past two championships before making the move to Melbourne to play this year.
She said the Colts squad was still capable of adding to the trophy cabinet this year.
"We still have a very strong team and we have some new girls that have come into the team this year,'' she said.
"We're still not gelling quite as well as we can. We still have the talent and potential to win."
Shepparton United warmed up for its big clash with Spring Gully next week by defeating Shepparton South 2-0.
Rosemarene Legalo and Emma Buckingham scored for a United side that has won seven games on the trot.
FC Eaglehawk moved to within one point of the top four after it held off Kyneton 2-1.
Amber Fox and Summer Douglas gave the Borough a 2-1 lead in the first-half after Zara Hooppell scored for Kyneton.
Both sides had opportunities to score in the second 45 minutes, but the respective defences held firm and the score remained 2-1.
Tatura's dominant form continued, while the chasing pack squandered opportunities in an eventful round of CV League One Men championship action.
If it wasn't over already, the championship race is basically done and dusted after Tatura moved nine points clear at the top of the table with a 7-1 win over Epsom.
The Ibises have eight wins from eight games and a stunning goal difference of plus 46. To put that figure into perspective, the next best goal difference is Eaglehawk with plus eight.
Eaglehawk suffered a shock 3-1 away loss to the improving Shepparton SC.
The departure of forward Alex Caldow and absence of injured co-coach Keegan Smyth and Simon Doherty showed as the Borough struggled to break down the Shepparton defence.
Daniel Kelly scored for the Hawks, but they never really looked like getting on top of the home side.
"We were no good, to be honest,'' Smyth said.
"We've now lost two out of our past three games and we haven't been able to consolidate second spot."
The good news for the Hawks was they didn't lose second spot.
Third-placed Shepparton South and fourth-placed Strathdale were both held to draws on the weekend.
Strathdale played out a 0-0 draw with Spring Gully United, while Shepparton South and Shepparton United drew 2-2.
Those results meant Epsom fell to last place on the table on goal difference.
The team that finishes last on the ladder at the end of the championship season could be relegated to League Two for next year.
