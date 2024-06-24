Nurses, midwives to vote on pay deal

Bendigo nurses and midwives will meet today to vote on a new pay deal.
The hope is it will break a deadlock and bring an end to chronic staff shortages at the city's hospital.
David Chapman reports on the steps taken so far.
Hospitals have been in the news a lot recently, mostly around rising costs but also around nurses and ambulance ramping.
Ben Silvester recently reported that dozens of regional health services across Victoria have been handed "brutal" mandatory budgets by the state government with some hospitals facing cuts of nearly 40 per cent.
St John of God has pitched in to help with an over-spill option for some emergency department cases to take the pressure off Bendigo health.
Yes, our health-care system is being crunched.
There has been a rise in the number of cases that public health is treating. Ambulance services have been stretched thin. There is a shortage of trained staff in key areas in regional areas, which have boomed since COVID.
The fixes for what ails our health system are going to take time. And we are going to need key staff - like nurses and midwives - on that journey.
Juanita Greville, Editor
