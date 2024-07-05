Mystery surrounds Bendigo chemist's link to chest of opium, dragon's blood

AN old sea chest linked to Bendigo is full of "dragon's blood", opium and other medicines - and now historians have the evidence to prove it.
An expert combed its contents and tested stains at the bottom of the chest, which is believed to have originally been used by a sea surgeon on the epic journeys people took between England and Australia at the height of Victoria's 1850s gold rushes.
Scientist Dr Rosemary Goodall has now published the results of her battery of tests on its medical tinctures, including dragon's blood (a red powder used to treat respiratory and gastrointestinal problems) and opium-laced "dover's powder" for pain relief.
"They were remedies used quite openly on sailing ships, and by doctors of the late 1800s," she said.
The chest is housed by Museums Victoria and contains a host of tinctures, bottles and stains that historians wanted to know more about - and not just to discover more about histories.
Some were thought to contain opium, for example, and Museums Victoria did not want to run afoul of strict legal requirements for storing pharmaceuticals.
It is entirely possible that some of the thousands of people who came to Bendigo for the 1850s gold rush came on the old sea surgeon's ship, Dr Goodall said.
Yet the chest's links to the city run much deeper.
That is because of what's inside the chest.
Among the tins, packets and bottles are tinctures linked to John Holdsworth, a chemist working in the gold rush city from the 1850s through to the late 1880s.
It is not clear how the bottles found their way into the chest but Dr Goodall does not think they had anything to do with the sea surgeon thought to have first used it.
They are round, not square, so they would be more likely to break in high seas, and less likely to fit snugly inside the chest.
Dr Goodall thinks it more likely John's bottles appeared some time after the chest started its second life on farming properties hundreds of kilometres inland.
That's when it found new life on rural properties throughout northern Victoria and southern New South Wales.
Bendigo was on the main road connecting Melbourne with Swan Hill at the time.
It is possible whoever had the chest stopped off at a chemist on their way north, Dr Goodall said.
If so, they could have stepped into John's Bendigo store in Pall Mall, the Bendigo Regional Archives Centre's Desiree Pettit-Keating said.
Ms Pettit-Keating had found advertisements from John's time showing he sold everything from "refreshing and medicated drinks" to perfumes, toiletries and an early form of baby powder.
John's business traded in some dangerous goods, too. One news article from 1861 showed how things went horribly wrong as employees made "colored fire" for a Bendigo theatre.
The chemicals blew up in an assistant's face.
"The [assistant], who was in great agony from severe burns, was shortly afterwards removed to Mr Holdsworth's residence," the Bendigo Advertiser reported at the time.
"The loud explosion which was heard in Pall Mall, and the sight of an immense body of smoke issuing from the shop, at first led the people in the street to imagine that the premises were on fire."
The chest eventually found its way into the hands of Annie Carrington, a school teacher originally from Swan Hill, who married her husband Henry in 1880 and went on to help manage a farm in New South Wales.
"She was an extraordinary woman," Dr Goodall said.
Annie appeared to be the go-to person for workers injured on farms in the early 20th century.
It was a role women typically played on big stations around that time, when Annie appears to have been using the chest.
"They were miles from the local doctor or even the chemist," Dr Goodall said.
Annie sourced many items in the chest from chemists in Holbrook, and kept some of the old sea surgeon's medicines.
Dr Goodall tracked down Annie's great-grandson and discovered he still had a recipe book filled with household and medical recipes.
"Some of these recipes were highly toxic. You would never use them now," she said.
Among the pages of the recipe book's ingredients was quicksilver for a cancer medication, and red lead, which could be mixed with lard to make a burns ointment.
Dr Goodall's tests confirmed some of those ingredients were stored in the chest and its tinctures.
She is yet to uncover all the box's secrets. They include the identity of the old sea surgeon and the ships he sailed on, along with the story of how the box came into Annie's possession.
"It's so frustrating," Dr Goodall said.
She was just pleased she had been able to piece together a little more about the chest.
Dr Goodall's research was published in journal 'AICMM Bulletin'.
