Birdsville offers a hobby farm lifestyle near Lake Eppalock

When a property is given a name, you know somebody cares about it.
This one is called Birdsville, and it's a holding of 8.11 hectares (20 acres for those who prefer imperial) with a lot of improvements on it, not least of which is a four bedroom homestead with lots of space for entertaining.
We could call Birdsville a lifestyle property or a hobby farm. The only difference between the two in this case is what you choose to do with it.
There are two distinct cleared paddocks suitable for grazing (one bordering the creek line), along with a dam, new pumps and 100,000 litres of rainwater storage. There's also a 12x6m workshop with a concrete floor, power and benches, plus there's a 40 ft storage container, a double carport, a caravan port, a fox-proof hen house and yard, and a lean-to for wood or a tractor.
Meanwhile the living quarters are quite impressive, with an increase in habitable space in recent years.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and a renovated ensuite. Two more bedrooms have built-in robes, while the family bathroom has been renovated with all-white styling choices.
The former double garage attached to the home is now a huge bedsit or studio area with a kitchenette at the back, big windows at the front, and split system air-conditioning.
Similarly large bay windows allow lots of light into the expansive area that is the main living space, which is essentially open plan with the dining area and kitchen. This kitchen has been upgraded as well and it is now all white too with a stone-topped breakfast bar along with a dishwasher, electric cooktops and twin wall ovens.
Just outside the dining room is a weatherproof entertaining area with a barbeque and an outdoor kitchen.
The home also has shady verandahs beyond this entertaining area, plus solar panels, ducted heating, cooling and vacuum systems, a wood heater, ceiling fans, and new high-end vinyl plank flooring.
Surrounding the home are fenced front and rear yards with lawns and established gardens with raised vegetable beds, fruit trees and multiple decorative plantings.
The location is excellent too, being only a couple of paddocks away from Lake Eppalock swimming beach and Randell's Cove.
