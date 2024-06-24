Pioneers boys fall short by narrowest of margins, mixed day for girls

The Bendigo Pioneers boys fell agonisingly short of upstaging the Dandenong Stingrays in their Coates Talent League clash in Melbourne.
The Pioneers lost 14.12 (96) to 14.11 (95) - their fifth defeat in a row and fourth loss by under 15 points.
With key trio Dayten Uerata, Tobie Travaglia and Oliver Poole all rested, the Pioneers fielded their youngest team of the year and they went within a whisker of defeating one of the best teams in the competition.
The Pioneers levelled the scores in the dying minutes before the Stingrays kicked a goal and a point in quick succession to lead by seven points with about 70 seconds remaining in the game.
The Pioneers took the ball the length of the field and Hunter Wright kicked a fine goal to cut the deficit to one point.
With no time-on in Talent League matches, by the time the ball was bounced in the centre the Pioneers had about 16 seconds remaining to either win or tie the game.
From the ball-up the Stingrays were able to force another stoppage and the siren sounded.
"They continue to show their resilience,'' O'Bree said of his squad.
"The boys were again down by three or four goals, but managed to get back to level pegging.
"It was a pretty good performance and we had 10 or 11 bottom-age players playing.
"We took some experience out of the side and it was pleasing to see the way the boys stuck together and fought the game right out."
Tom Evans and Lachlan Hogan had 27 possessions each for the Pioneers, while James Barrat played in defence and took 10 marks and had 18 possessions.
Jobe Shanahan was superb inside forward 50 and finished with five goals.
O'Bree was pleased with the impact his rookies had on the game.
"While the national championships are on it's a good time for us to play the younger kids,'' O'Bree said.
"We need to know where we're heading for later in the year and 2025, so it's a good opportunity to have a look at some of the younger players."
The Pioneers have the bye this weekend. Travaglia and Archer Day-Wicks will be part of the Victoria Country team that plays Western Australia in Perth in the national under-18 titles.
The Bendigo Pioneers girls impressed for a half, but couldn't maintain that intensity in their loss to Dandenong.
The Pioneers trailed by just 13 points at the main break before Dandenong dominated the second-half to win 10.15 (75) to 2.6 (18).
"I thought we played a really great first half,'' Bendigo coach Whitney Kennedy said.
"We dialed back into the way we want to play in terms of our ball movement and highlighting our weapons and strengths.
"Our defence was strong and reliable in the first half.
"The second half was a different story, I felt we switched off mentally and we weren't able to concentrate on what we needed to do to see the game out.
"We lacked the ability to remain focused and play our brand for four quarters. Dandenong is very unforgiving and they don't let you get away with that."
The Pioneers had seven players unavailable for the game, which didn't help their cause.
Lucia Painter and Lavinia Cox gave the Pioneers great drive out of the middle. Painter had a team-high 26 possessions, while Cox had 24.
Sasha Pearce, Sienna Hobbs, Alexis Gregor and Ella Jeffrey also played well for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers girls have a three-week break before their next clash with Gippsland in Melbourne on July 20.
