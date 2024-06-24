Pitson's brilliant goal not enough to earn Bendigo City the three points

Bendigo City's hopes of earning promotion to State League Four were dealt a blow on the weekend.
Despite having plenty of possession, Bendigo City lost 2-1 to Gisborne at Tom Flood Sports Centre and now have little margin for error as it chases a top-two finish on the State League Five ladder.
"It was pretty disappointing because it was a game we dominated, but we didn't get the three points,'' Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said.
"I was proud of the way the boys played considering the injuries we have and the players that are missing.
"Unfortunately, we didn't take our chances. They had two chances and scored two goals and won the game."
Gisborne took the lead in the first half via the services of former Socceroos and Melbourne Victory star Carl Valeri.
Valeri, who celebrates his 40th birthday in August, was brought down in the box in the first half and was awarded a penalty.
He calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net and against the run of play the visitors had the lead.
Bendigo City didn't draw level until the second-half when exciting young midfielder Sam Pitson showed his class with a cracking goal from outside of the box.
"Ollie Walker played a good ball to Sam, who made a good turn and hit it from about 30 yards out into the back of the net,'' Thomas said.
"The keeper had no chance... it was a bullet and a screamer of a goal. He's scored a couple for us in the last few weeks, he's been really good for us."
The goal opened the door for Bendigo City to chase a winner, but 10 minutes from time the game turned again.
A mistake in defence from Bendigo City late in the game opened the door for Gisborne and the visitors pounced to score the winner.
"I can't fault the boys because the football we played was fantastic,'' Thomas said.
"Not getting the result hurts the most."
The loss saw Bendigo City slip to seventh on the ladder with 15 points.
They're eight points behind second-placed Deakin University in the race for an automatic promotion to State League Four.
With nine games to go it's a tough task to reel in second place, but not impossible.
"We probably have to win most of our games that we have left and I think we can do that,'' Thomas said.
"The football that we can play is the best in the league, but we need to turn that into results.
"I think we can win every game... we have something like six of our last nine games at home.
"It will be tough, but we can do it. Only getting two points out of a possible 15 to start the season puts you behind the eight-ball.
"In the last few weeks when we turned the corner injuries have hurt us and we haven't had the depth to cover it."
Thomas himself has a broken leg, while the loss of striker Ethan Hunter has restricted City's scoring ability.
"Ethan is a big loss for us up front,'' Thomas said.
"He brings other players into the game with the way he plays. He's missed the last three games which has hurt us.
"Hopefully, we can get him back for this weekend's game against Lara."
While injuries have hurt Bendigo City, the recent return to the club of midfielder Jacob Floyd has been a bonus.
"We reached out to him because he wasn't getting a lot of game time at Essendon under-23s in the NPL,'' Thomas said of Floyd.
"He was keen to come back and he's been a great addition to the squad. He's a great young kid.
"We've spoken to a few young players that have been in Melbourne and they've indicated they're keen to come back to the club next year. It's looking really positive for the rest of this year and next year."
Bendigo City is away to ladder-leader Lara United this weekend.
