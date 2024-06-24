Bendigo Advertiser
'Hopeful': new pay offer could rebuild nurses, midwives workforce

DC
By David Chapman
Updated June 24 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 2:39pm
Nurses and midwives at Bendigo Health have been campaigning for a better pay deal and conditions. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo nurses and midwives will meet on June 26 to vote on a new pay deal which could bring an end to chronic staff shortages at the city's hospital.

DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

