'Hopeful': new pay offer could rebuild nurses, midwives workforce

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) members across Victoria will vote on a 28.5 per cent wage increase over four years.
The offer came after intensive talks between the union, health department representatives and the Allan government after 48 days of industrial action including hospital bed closures that began on May 7.
ANMF Victorian branch secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said the new deal could offer a stable foundation for the state's struggling health system.
"We believe this offer protects our current career structure and will significantly help to retain and recruit a permanent nursing and midwifery workforce and rebuild our health system," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
Union members will meet in Melbourne and eight satellite venues in regional hubs - including Bendigo - to vote on the in-principle deal, which also requires cabinet approval.
Earlier this month the Bendigo Advertiser spoke to nurses and midwives at Bendigo Health about working double shifts, of feeling guilty for not being able to work on their rostered days off and of feeling overwhelmed when at the hospital.
It came after a two-day 'Code Yellow' emergency at the hospital where every bed in the facility was full and patients were overflowing into makeshift wards.
Associate nurse unit manager Graham Rhode said he had worked about 91 to 95 hours in a fortnight given the severe staffing shortages gripping the Bendigo hospital.
Care registered nurse Rhianna Davey said there was a constant feeling of being overworked with staffing numbers at critical levels.
"Everyone is working so bloody hard to keep the community safe, [but] we need more feet on the floor," she said.
"We certainly don't have enough and we are burning people out. Our nursing staff are just done."
ICU nurse Karena Spencer has been at Bendigo Health for 18 years and said a major problem was the continual loss of senior staff from burn-out or retirement.
It is hoped the new deal would go a long way in retaining staff.
On May 20, ANMF members rejected an offer including government wages policy of 12 per cent, cash bonuses and a gender equity increase of between 5.5 and 13.3 per cent, which came after the union closed one-in-four hospital beds and delayed elective surgeries in statewide industrial action.
While the previous offer was rejected due to a number of uncertainties, all non-wage-related conditions, allowances and penalties had been retained in the new deal, the union said.
Victoria's health system has been struggling with staff shortages, burnout and hospital budget deficits, and pre-budget funding indications have prompted the opposition to accuse the government of a "secret plan" to amalgamate health services.
"The priorities of the Allan Labor government are all wrong when they are funnelling hundreds of billions of dollars into the suburban rail link at the cost of our hospitals right across the state," opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier said.
"These savage budget cuts will see a loss of services and a loss of jobs."
Ms Crozier has referred the matter to Auditor-General Andrew Greaves for a full audit of state health services.
Environment and Tourism Minister Steve Dimopoulos welcomed the in-principle agreement for nurses as "hopeful", and dismissed claims of health service cuts as alarmist.
"This happens every year, whether it be my portfolio with sports agencies, or the health portfolio with health services," Mr Dimopoulos told reporters in Melbourne.
"The government ... drafts a budget, the hospital has a conversation, has deliberations and comes back to the minister with a view and from that a final budget is determined."
Mr Dimopoulos would not be drawn on potential job cuts in the health sector.
"No final budget has been set yet," he said.
with Australian Associated Press
