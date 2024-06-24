Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Breaking

Four-time mayor will not contest looming Bendigo election

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 24 2024 - 7:19pm, first published 7:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Margaret O'Rourke in 2020, during her fourth term as mayor, as the council responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture by Noni Hyett
Cr Margaret O'Rourke in 2020, during her fourth term as mayor, as the council responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture by Noni Hyett

Four-time mayor Margaret O'Rourke has revealed she will step down from Bendigo's council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.