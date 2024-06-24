Four-time mayor will not contest looming Bendigo election

Four-time mayor Margaret O'Rourke has revealed she will step down from Bendigo's council.
The Eppalock ward councillor confirmed plans to go door at a public meeting on Monday, June 24.
Cr O'Rourke will see out her second term at the council table, which ends in October.
Her time on council included an unprecedented four consecutive years as mayor starting in 2016, and encompassed a host of big policy changes.
She also helped the council navigate a world turning upside down with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"I've been so proud to make a contribution to the Greater Bendigo community for these past eight years and honoured to have been mayor over four terms," she said.
"We are the custodians for a period of time. All we can hope is when we leave our seat around this council table we leave it in better shape than when we've come."
Cr O'Rourke did not want to reflect too deeply on her time on council just yet.
For the moment, she wanted to thank past and current councillors, staff and residents.
Cr O'Rourke offered anyone thinking of standing for a council seat her insights.
She has vowed to keep working with the community "from the sidelines".
The former manager of Telstra Countrywide recently took a job as director at La Trobe University's Bendigo campus.
She was awarded an Order of Australia medal earlier this year for services to her hometown.
Cr O'Rourke is not the first councillor to confirm she is leaving the council table.
Both Cr Greg Penna and Cr Matthew Evans have confirmed they are going.
So has Cr David Fagg.
