No blanket ban: floodplain building pleas fail to sway council

Epsom residents have failed to stop future developments on floodplains after widespread damage from multiple natural disasters.
Bendigo councillors have refused calls for blanket refusals of development applications in floodplain areas.
It comes despite mounting concern about the damage wrought by floods in 2022 and 2024, including along stretches of Back Creek in Epsom and Huntly.
"The flood waters that once sat on these newly built up developments now have to spread out and flood elsewhere," petitioners said.
Councillors unanimously blocked the idea when they met on Monday.
Cr David Fagg said each planning application should be assessed on its merits.
He acknowledged the difficulties recent disasters had brought but said not all land on all floodplains were the same.
"However ... I do think action needs to be taken on ensuring compliance on ... stormwater infrastructure," he said.
Cr Julie Sloan agreed and urged people to have a say as the council seeks feedback on a new managed growth strategy.
Councillors also knocked back calls to clear trees from a section of Back Creek, after council officers warned attempts to clear vegetation or reshape the waterway would "likely need to be led by, or at a minimum have strong support of, the State Government and their agents".
Cr Vaughan Williams said there may well be a need to change policies around Back Creek, and welcomed community feedback on ideas that could help council officers lobby for change.
The vote came on a night when the council voted to raise concerns about post-disaster funding with a state parliament inquiry.
It will tell the inquiry recent floods alone caused as much as $25 million of damage to council-managed roads, drains and other infrastructure.
The council will press for a host of improvements including rebuilding infrastructure to be more resilient than before.
It also wants help to retrofit homes and public assets, centralise the state's flood modeling and rethinks on recovery programs, among other reforms.
