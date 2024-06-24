Major changes ahead at selection as Eaglehawk resets for finals push

The bye and inter-league break over the next two weeks gives Eaglehawk the opportunity to reset, according to coach Travis Matheson.
Riddled by absentees in recent weeks, the Hawks were disappointing in a 14-point loss to Golden Square on Saturday.
The defeat left the club's top-three hopes in tatters and left the door ajar for sixth-placed Castlemaine to reel the Borough in.
The upcoming two-week break will allow the Hawks to bring up to eight senior players back for their round 12 home clash with Strathfieldsaye.
"At the start of the year when I saw the fixture and saw that we had two weeks off in a row I was pretty dirty, but now that it's here it couldn't come at a better time for us,'' Matheson said.
"Barring anything going wrong the next couple of weeks we should be just about at full strength for the Strathfieldsaye game.
"We'll have some calls to make at selection.
"It will be good to get some senior players back and in and we can make a run at the back end of the season."
While the Hawks' form has been inconsistent in recent weeks, Matheson said the development of the club's young players that have been exposed to senior footy will be a long-term benefit.
"The positive is we've picked kids and they've played a number of games in a row;'' Matheson said.
"If you have a full list you might play a kid for a week and then he's back out of the side and they don't necessarily get a chance to learn anything.
"It's a tough ask for those young guys to come in and shoulder big loads.
"We had Deacon Marsh come in and play through the middle and he's only 16, about to turn 17. We've placed a fair bit on the young players."
Matheson hasn't given up hope of earning the double-chance for the BFNL finals.
The Hawks have little margin for error, but the coach is confident their best footy is good enough to upstage the top three teams.
"Our focus doesn't change, you have to keep aiming for that top three,'' Matheson said.
"If you take your eyes off it you lower your standards.
"For us to get third spot we need to win some games that we're not expected to win, but we'll keep our standards high."
Individually, Joel Mullen is in brilliant form for the Hawks.
He was their best player against the Dogs and in his last three games he's strung together hauls of 39, 32 and 32 possessions.
"Joel has been huge for us all year,'' Matheson said.
"His game has gone to another level and he's playing some super footy."
The Hawks play Strathfieldsaye and Castlemaine in their next two matches. Two wins from those games will cement the club a finals berth and keep their top-three quest alive.
