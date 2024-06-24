Nuclear disaster in the making: more readers slam Coalition power plan

It is irresponsible for any politician to push for nuclear reactors in Australia, given the disastrous past nuclear accidents that have already occurred in the world.
The people who live near a nuclear reactor accident site have been exposed to both physical and genetic damage.
Can politicians who espouse nuclear power give an absolute guarantee to their constituents that the possibility of a nuclear power plant accident will never occur in Australia?
After all, it is human life we are dealing with here.
Even if a nuclear power plant continues to operate without mishap, radioactive nuclear waste will be generated throughout its operating life.
Waste that will be highly radioactive for tens of thousands of years.
This waste will be required to be safely isolated from the environment for these very long periods of time.
It's not morally permissible for us to impose well into the future, generations and generations of Australians, for them to make sure that this waste remains isolated from the environment and causes no harm to life on Earth.
Wind, solar and hydro generated electricity do not impose such risks.
It is ironic that a CSIRO report has evaluated that electricity generated by nuclear power will be more expensive than electricity from wind and solar.
The financial markets see nuclear power as too much of a risk and not a profitable investment.
It would be the Commonwealth government using billions of dollars of taxpayers' money that will finance the construction of nuclear plants.
The decommission of nuclear reactors so that they do not pose a radiation risk will also be a very expensive exercise.
Australian politicians who have the wellbeing of Australians and the descendants of Australians, at heart, would not be pushing for such a life destroying technology.
If the Coalition wins the next federal election, they plan to bring Australia's renewable energy transition to a halt, extend the life of coal-fired power stations, burn more hydrocarbon gas reserves, and have taxpayers pay an estimated $600 billion (Clean Energy Council) for seven new nuclear power plants that may not be operational until year 2054.
This 'plan' is considered by scientific commentators to be morally (and financially) irresponsible, as extending the life of coal-fired power stations will accelerate the worst effects of global warming.
And isn't this what we are ultimately trying to curb?
Globally, the decade 2010-2019 was the warmest on record with greater frequency and severity of heatwaves, wild-fires, droughts and flash-flooding.
The trend towards global food insecurity and mass migration of refugees will worsen the longer we continue to burn fossil-fuels. For this we will have to accept ultimate responsibility.
Alarmingly, Dutton's announcement will destabilise current capital investment in clean energy programs which are now increasingly delivering consistent, secure, reliable and affordable power supply at a fraction of the cost of that potentially available from nuclear power plants.
Nuclear fission energy is actually 'old' technology with Australia's first (and only) small operational reactor commissioned in 1958 at Lucas Heights.
Yet now, some 66 years later, we still have no credible strategy for the disposal of high-level waste nor any officially approved waste disposal sites.
Indefinite stockpiling of radioactive nuclear waste can of course lead to dangerous misuse of fissile material.
Importantly, for safety reasons, nuclear power plants require huge reliable volumes of cooling water - an increasingly critical factor as our climate warms.
In France, nuclear power stations were taken offline in recent summers because of cooling water shortages.
Given the unreliable state of Australia's inland rivers, any nuclear power stations in Australia would by necessity need to be sited on the coast and use seawater for cooling.
Of the Coalition's seven proposed sites, only the Port Augusta site (South Australia) has close access to sea-water with a down-side being that radioactive cooling water discharges to the ocean degrade both the local fishing industry and the environment.
The Coalition's nuclear 'plan' is ill-conceived, inadequate on detail, and if to proceed will set back all our emission reduction achievements, and like 'Snowy 2', suffer many major cost and timing over-runs with future generations having to carry the extreme financial burden into the distant future.
