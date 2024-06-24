Hartley's remarkable half of football, Tardrew's stunning handball stat

A look at the hits and misses on the Premier Data stats sheets from round 10 of the Bendigo Football Netball League.
Castlemaine co-coach Michael Hartley produced one of the most dominant halves of football in the BFNL in modern times.
In the first half of Castlemaine's big win over Maryborough, Hartley kicked nine goals from 19 possessions and 13 marks. He had 178 ranking points in total for the half.
It's a blessing for Maryborough that the big man had a quieter second-half.
Hartley was the highest-ranked player in the competition for the round with 216 ranking points. He finished with 26 possessions, 17 marks and nine goals.
Not far behind him was impressive recruit Ryan Eyre.
The Essendon VFL-listed midfielder had 44 possessions, 10 marks, nine clearances and kicked three goals for 198 ranking points.
Bailey Henderson had another big game - 31 possessions, 12 marks and three goals for 164 ranking points.
From a team perspective, Castlemaine won the disposal count 421-267, the marks 135-77 and the inside 50s 78-26.
As has been its theme this year, Maryborough was more than competitive around the footy.
The clearances were 33-36 in favour of Castlemaine.
Co-coach Coby Perry was main man for Maryborough, he had 44 possessions, 10 marks and 10 clearances for 177 ranking points.
Co-coach Matt Johnston made the most of his chances in front of goal, kicking three majors from eight kicks.
Another dominant performance from the Storm, who continue to improve under first-year coach Luke Freeman.
The Storm outclassed the Bloods in most key statistical areas - 398-329 in possessions, 119-90 in marks, 65-47 in inside 50s and 65-52 in ground ball gets.
The Bloods did have a good day in clearances (42-36), but there was little else to smile about for the home side.
Turnovers and lack of defensive depth continue to haunt the Bloods.
South had a total of 85 turnovers against Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. One in four of their possessions was a turnover and you can't do that against quality opponents.
As a result of those turnovers, and some loose checking, Strathfieldsaye took 29 marks inside forward 50. In comparison, South Bendigo took eight.
The inside 50 marking helped the Storm to a big score of 20.18 (138). In every game this season, except for the clash with struggling Maryborough, South has conceded at least 90 points.
Individually, the Bloods' best were the usual suspects.
Brody Haddow had 35 possessions, 10 marks, nine clearances and one goal for 160 ranking points, while co-coach Steven Stroobants kicked six of his side's eight goals.
Strathfieldsaye had a host of key contributors.
Matt Harvey led the way with 40 possessions, 10 marks and 10 clearances for 177 ranking points.
Cooper Jones and Lachy Gill continued their superb seasons. Key defender Jones had 30 possessions and 11 marks for 163 ranking points, while Gill collected 33 touches, eight marks, five clearances and one goal for 134 ranking points.
For the second time this Sandhurst star Lachlan Tardrew cracked the 50-possession milestone.
Tardrew had 14 kicks and a stunning 37 handballs in a 51-possession haul - just six short of his season-high 57 earlier this year.
25 of Tardrew's 51 touches were contested and he had 16 clearances and one goal to go with it. He earned 183 ranking points in total.
The Dragons had 11 players pick up at least 20 possessions. Lachlan Hood had a career-high 33 touches, while Cooper Smith had another big game with 30 possessions and two goals.
In attack, Cobi Maxted was superb with 19 kicks, 11 marks and 7.2 for 166 ranking points.
Sandhurst had 462 possessions to Flat's 327 and pumped the ball inside 50 66 times to the Roos' 28.
The Roos were competitive around the ball, but the Dragons edged ahead in clearances 52-39.
Kangaroo Flat midfielders Luke Ellings and Ethan Roberts got their hands on the ball regularly.
Ellings had 31 possessions, nine marks and five clearances, while Roberts picked up 34 possessions, seven marks and five clearances.
Lachlan Dalziel impressed with 21 possessions, nine marks and one goal.
Confidence-boosting win for the Bulldogs on the back of some eye-catching efforts from some of their young players.
None were better than midfielder Macey Eaton, who started the day in jumper number six and finished in jumper seven.
He had 31 possessions, 24 of which were contested, and 18 clearances in a career-best performance.
Eaton's work around the ball was the catalyst for Square winning the clearance count 62-40.
Developing ruckman Kai Daniels has a bright future. He had 17 possessions, 33 hit outs and 11 clearances in his best game of the season.
More experienced team-mates, although still young themselves, Jordan Rosengren and Ricky Monti played integral roles in the win.
Rosengren had 30 possessions and kicked the match-sealing goal, while Monti had 24 touches, 10 inside 50s, one goal and a role in a handful of others.
Three of the Borough's big guns posted some big numbers individually.
Joel Mullen, arguably the best player on the ground in a losing effort, had 32 possessions, seven marks, nine clearances and two goals for 175 ranking points.
Defender Charlie Langford also had 32 possessions and took 13 marks, while midfielder Billy Evans had 30 possessions, six marks and eight clearances.
Shout out to Borough key defender Oscar Madden, who had 14 possessions himself and restricted Square skipper Jayden Burke to just five touches.
Eaglehawk's want to chip the ball around out of defence led to a 106-73 advantage in marks and a slight edge in possessions (329-323), but Square still had more inside 50s (48-45). The Borough struggled to find that connectivity from defence to inside 50.
