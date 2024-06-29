Victorian home in Bendigo has improved on the original

This updated and extended Victorian home is in an excellent location.
It's also happens to be in the middle of an area which the local council has referred to as the Old Violet Street Precinct, containing many homes first erected between 1860 and 1940.
Importantly, this particular home has kept many of its period features such as the high ceilings, the timber floors, the dado boards and the decorative cornices.
This home has also gained additional indoor and outdoor living space, along with having three bedrooms.
The main bedroom is accessed via a dressing room, which is also how you get to the ensuite shower and toilet.
The main bathroom is separated from the toilet, and there's also a dedicated laundry positioned with them.
Bedrooms two and three are at the front, either side of the entry hallway, and there's a separate formal lounge under the original roofline as well.
The extension has provided an open plan kitchen, dining and living area, which has access to two covered outdoor entertaining areas; one immediately forward of the long and wide carport, and the other out back next to the rear of the carport.
The home also has a front verandah with its own roof section and decorative features.
