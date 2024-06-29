Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Victorian home in Bendigo has improved on the original

By Feature Property
June 30 2024 - 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian home in Bendigo has improved on the original
Victorian home in Bendigo has improved on the original

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 52 Honeysuckle Street, Bendigo
  • $730,000 - $750,000
  • AGENCY: Professionals Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Danny Clarke 0417 006 056 or Riley McIvor 0409 022 816
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This updated and extended Victorian home is in an excellent location.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.