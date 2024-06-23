House partially destroyed in early morning 'suspicious' blaze at Epsom

A building in Epsom has been partially destroyed in a "suspicious" fire in the early hours of Monday, June 24.
At 1.49am, emergency services responded to the incident at a property near Howard Street on the Midland Highway.
Firefighters found the weatherboard house alight, according to a CFA representative, and battled the blaze wearing breathing apparatus.
The scene was under control by 2.17am, with a community warning issued for smoke in the area.
No one was inside or injured, however police were treating the fire as suspicious.
According to Victoria Police, the building was an "abandoned factory" and police would continue their investigation on Monday.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined and police are treating it as suspicious," police said.
Anyone with any information, including witnesses and people with dashcam or CCTV footage were urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or at crimestoppers.com.au.
