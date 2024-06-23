Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Police search for missing man Max, last seen on Barnard Street, Bendigo

Updated June 24 2024 - 6:49am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max, 30, is missing. Picture by Victoria Police
Max, 30, is missing. Picture by Victoria Police

Police are searching for a missing man Max, who was last seen on Barnard Street, Bendigo on June 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.