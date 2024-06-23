Police search for missing man Max, last seen on Barnard Street, Bendigo

Police are searching for a missing man Max, who was last seen on Barnard Street, Bendigo on June 21.
They have requested public assistance to help locate the man.
There are concerns from police and family over Max's welfare due to a medical condition, according to police.
Max was known to frequent the Bendigo area and may be travelling in a 1996 red Toyota Camry with the registration 1US4TU.
An image of Max has been provided in the hope that someone can provide information on his location.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300.
