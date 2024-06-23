Body found in case of missing Heathcote farmer

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
Police have found a body in their search for missing Heathcote farmer Pat Connally.
Police are also seeking information about missing teenager Mia, who could be in the Bendigo or Echuca areas.
Unfortunately, a couple of injuries dominated headlines in Loddon Valley footy across the weekend.
An AFL premiership player described one of the injuries as the worst he's seen in his time in footy.
Some close results in the Bendigo and Heathcote District leagues helped shape the top five in the respective competitions.
On a positive note, our favourite netball club the Bendigo Strikers scored two wins on their home court in Sunday's Victorian Netball League double-header against the Western Warriors.
Hope your team had a win over the weekend and that you have a great Monday.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.