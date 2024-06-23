Undermanned Braves women battle valiantly in loss to Harrower's Thunder

AN undermanned Bendigo Braves women side battled gallantly against NBL1 leader-leader Keilor in their clash at Red Energy Arena on Saturday night.
It was a rare game where the Braves women went in as rank underdogs given not only were they playing the top-of-the-ladder Keilor, but were without three of their star players in the trio of Meg McKay, Amy Atwell and Alex Wilson - the latter two missing through international duties.
Despite a far from full-strength side, the Braves weren't blown off the court by Keilor, with Bendigo keeping its losing margin to a respectable 14 points as the Thunder won 79-65.
The Thunder - coached by Bendigo's greatest basketballer Kristi Harrower - led the game by 14 at half-time, before the Braves matched their opponents 36 points apiece after the break.
The starting trio of Kasey Burton (18), Cassidy McLean (15) and Caitlin Richardson (11) combined to score 44 points for the Braves, who were missing an average of almost 70 points per game in the absent trio of Atwell (27.5), McKay (25.6) and Wilson (16.3).
Leading scorer Burton's 18 points featured four three-pointers.
One of the big differences between the two sides was the Thunder's ability to convert their two-point opportunities.
The far more efficient Thunder made 25-of-37 two-point shots (67.5 per cent) compared to the Braves' 11-of-37 (29.7 per cent).
The Braves were also unable to curtail the influence of Keilor's Isabella Bourne, who finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds.
The Braves women are now 10-7, while Keilor impoved to 16-1 with its road victory.
In the men's game the Braves' conceded their equal highest score of the season in what was a fourth-consecutive defeat.
Keilor prevailed by 26 points, winning 111-85.
The Thunder were lethal from long-rage, shooting 15-of-28 on three-pointers.
Daniel Poelsma in particular had a hot hand for Keilor as he lit up Red Energy Arena with 41 points.
Poelsma shot a stunning nine-of-11 from three point-range in his brilliant display.
For the Braves Mitch Clarke and Rowan Mackenzie both scored 22 points, with Clarke also dishing out a team-high seven assists and Mackenzie collecting five steals.
And Koch Bar just fell short of a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds in a game that now leaves the Braves' men with a 6-11 record on what was also a special night for the club as the singlets of Gabe Richards, Jane Chalmers, Taylor Bell and Chris Hogan were retired.
The Braves will be on the road this Friday night for away games against Melbourne at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
