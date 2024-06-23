Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Review

Undermanned Braves women battle valiantly in loss to Harrower's Thunder

Updated June 23 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Richardson battled hard for the Bendigo Braves women in Saturday night's loss to the ladder-leading Keilor Thunder at home. Picture by Darren Howe
Caitlin Richardson battled hard for the Bendigo Braves women in Saturday night's loss to the ladder-leading Keilor Thunder at home. Picture by Darren Howe

AN undermanned Bendigo Braves women side battled gallantly against NBL1 leader-leader Keilor in their clash at Red Energy Arena on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.