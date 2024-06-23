Alice in Wonderland world strikes a neuro-divergent chord

There was a full house and an air of enchantment at Uncertain Curtain's second and final performance of Alice in Wonderland on Sunday, June 23.
About 30 mainly neuro-divergent cast members took to the stage of the Capital Theatre to bring the nonsense world of the classic children's fantasy to life in the Bendigo theatre company production.
Company founder Sarah-Jane Fawcett, who wrote a script based on Lewis Carroll's book, said Alice in Wonderland "was something special that resonated with the cast".
"They all know the story," she said.
"It's about trying to understand the rules of a world that just don't make sense."
"For neuro-divergent, particularly autistic, people, that is something we relate to."
The choice was a change from the company's past two productions, which were both works by Shakespeare.
The cast, complete with three different sized Alices - Mayla Pianto, Isla Devers and Rhiannon Hart - had been in production for six months, with each member dedicating around 100 hours to the enterprise.
While that might seem like a lot of work for just two shows, the performances - on Saturday night and Sunday - were merely "the icing on the cake" for those involved, according to Ms Fawcett.
"It's about what we do in the leadup," she said. "It's about making the cake."
That included getting to know each other, acquiring acting skills and playing lots of theatre games.
Mostly it was about "creating a space where like-minded people can gather and be themselves".
On the weekend they were.
Donning a range of striking costumes, silly characters and impressive poses, the actors and aerialists threw themselves into a colourful show, drawing laughter, applause and acclaim from the Capital crowd.
The costumes - "probably one of the things we put most thought into" - were designed by Ms Fawcett and the group's co-founder - and show director - Emily Calder.
"Emily did the Victorian design and I did the birds and Steam Punk-themed ones," Ms Fawcett said.
As for the cast, they were happy and exhausted at the end of the short run, and reportedly keen to come back and do it all again sometime.
