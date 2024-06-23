Bendigo Advertiser
Alice in Wonderland world strikes a neuro-divergent chord

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 23 2024 - 6:40pm, first published 6:13pm
Pictures by Jenny Denton

There was a full house and an air of enchantment at Uncertain Curtain's second and final performance of Alice in Wonderland on Sunday, June 23.

